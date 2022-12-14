DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – The longest running conference tournament in the state of Indiana will hit a major milestone next month as the ACAC Boys Basketball Tournament is set for its 100th year while the ACAC Girls Basketball Tournament will commence for the 49th time.

The annual tournament draw was held on Wednesday afternoon at the Back 40 Junction in Decatur.

First round match-ups are Woodlan at Bluffton, Heritage at Jay County, and South Adams at Adams Central. Southern Wells received the lone bye in the first round. The first round tips off on Tuesday, January 10. Semifinals are set for Friday, January 13 with the titles games on Saturday, January 14.

Jay County won both the boys and girls titles last season.