DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – The draw for the annual ACAC Basketball Tournament was revealed Wednesday afternoon at The Back 40 Junction in Decatur.

This year marks the 101th ACAC boys tournament and the 50th ACAC girls tournament. First round action is set for Tuesday, January 9 with the semifinals on Friday, January 12. South Adams will host the championship games on Saturday, January 13. Girls games will be played at 6 p.m. each night with the boys games to follow.

Jay County will receive a bye this year, as the Patriots will play the winner of the first round match-up that pits South Adams at county rival Adams Central. In the bottom half of the bracket Southern Wells will host Bluffton while Woodlan hosts Heritage.

The Adams Central boys won the tournament last year for the first time in 47 years with then-junior Isaac Schultz named the tournament’s MVP.

Jay County won the girls title last year for the third season in a row. Renna Schwieterman, now a freshman at Purdue Fort Wayne, was selected MVP.