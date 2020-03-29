A look back into state champ Saturday – boys basketball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 110th consecutive boys state basketball finals would’ve been played on Saturday, but due to the Corona Virus pandemic the remainder of the tournament was canceled. Instead we celebrate state champ Saturday by taking a look back at the top 3 Northeast Indiana state basketball championships in the past five years.

#3- The Marion Giants 73-68 win against Evansville Bosse in 2016

#2- The 2019 Blackhawk Christian Braves captures the school’s first Class A state basketball championship over Barr-Reeve, 60-43.

#1- The Homestead Spartans thrilling 91-90 overtime win against Evansville Reitz in the 2015 Class 4A championship game. This game was exactly five years ago to the day.