A band of Southwood seniors prepare for a 1A semi-state battle

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – “Every athlete dreams of that moment and for it to actually happen is unbelievable.” That was how Southwood Senior Carson Rich described his last-second shot that beat the buzzer and sent Knights to the team’s first semi-state since 2018.

The knights have a long way from an 0-3 start to the season, when many thought this group wouln’t live up to the expectations.

“It just kind of lit a fire under us I guess and we were all pretty mad. I mean sometimes we were yelling at other players and it wasn’t pretty, but we started winning and started playing together and that’s what a team does.” Alex Farr said.

The knights are ready to prove the doubters wrong again. As the team heads into the 1A semi-state on Saturday, Southwood will face their biggest challenge yet.

Ranked third in 1A, Kouts hasn’t lost a game since January 13th.

“I know they have some good guards and a little bit of size. I think they have a couple of kids over 6’4” but we’re ready, we’ll do our best. Connor Rich said.

Not to look too far ahead, but the program’s first state championship rides on these next two games.

“I don’t really think anyone expected us to get this far, but we’re here and we’re just ready to play.” Dawson Filip said.

Southwood and Kouts meet in the 1A Semi-State Championship this Saturday at Lafayette Jefferson at 1 PM.