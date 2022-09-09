Bishop Dwenger — Homestead —
Northrop — Carroll —
Bishop Luers — Concordia —
Snider — South Side —
Wayne — North Side —
Leo — New Haven —
DeKalb — East Noble —
Huntington North — Columbia City —
Norwell — Bellmont —
South Adams — Heritage —
Jay County — Adams Central —
Woodlan — Bluffton —
Southern Wells — Carroll (Flora) —
West Noble — Angola —
Lakeland — Garrett —
Churubusco — Eastside —
Central Noble — Prairie Heights —
Fremont — Erie Mason (Mich.) —
Southport — Fairfield —
Tippecanoe Valley — Manchester —
Southwood — Northfield —
Peru — North Miami —
Maconaquah — Whitko —
Rochester — Wabash —
Warsaw — Concord —
Wawasee — Plymouth —
Mishawaka — Goshen —
NorthWood — Northridge —
Frankton — Eastbrook —
Madison-Grant — Blackford —
Alexandria — Elwood —
Oak Hill — Mississinewa —
Marion — Anderson —
Hicksville — Antwerp —
Bishop Dwenger — Homestead —