9/8 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

High School Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Center Grove (13) 3-0 260 1
  2. Brownsburg – 3-0 230 2
  3. Lawrence North – 3-0 196 3
  4. Merrillville – 3-0 168 4
  5. Indpls N. Central – 3-0 168 5
  6. Lafayette Jeff – 3-0 128 7
  7. Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 3-0 86 10
  8. Hamilton Southeastern – 2-1 70 NR
  9. Elkhart – 2-0 52 NR
  10. Carmel – 1-2 30 6
    Others receiving votes: Westfield 22. Warren Central 10. Lawrence Central 4. Indpls Pike 2. Avon 2. Homestead 2.

5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Cathedral (13) 3-0 260 1
  2. New Palestine – 2-0 228 2
  3. Valparaiso – 2-0 212 3
  4. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 3-0 184 4
  5. Decatur Central – 2-1 132 T10
  6. Lafayette Harrison – 2-1 106 T8
  7. Ev. North – 3-0 100 T8
  8. Whiteland – 2-1 64 5
  9. New Albany – 3-0 50 NR
  10. Floyd Central – 2-1 42 7
    Others receiving votes: Michigan City 20. S. Bend Adams 16. Zionsville 6. Ft. Wayne North 4. Franklin 4. Bloomington North 2.

4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Mooresville (9) 3-0 240 1
  2. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) (2) 3-0 206 3
  3. E. Noble (1) 3-0 188 2
  4. Jasper (1) 3-0 166 5
  5. Hobart – 2-1 156 4
  6. E. Central – 2-1 128 7
  7. Ev. Central – 3-0 108 8
  8. Delta – 2-0 64 10
  9. Lowell – 3-0 44 NR
  10. Northridge – 2-0 36 NR
    Others receiving votes: Indpls Roncalli 26. NorthWood 16. Western 10. Columbia City 10. Leo 8. Pendleton Hts. 8. New Prairie 6. Ev. Reitz 6. New Haven 4.

3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Chatard (13) 3-0 260 1
  2. Mishawaka Marian – 3-0 228 2
  3. Southridge – 3-0 202 3
  4. W. Lafayette – 2-1 174 5
  5. Danville – 1-0 140 4
  6. Guerin Catholic – 1-0 112 6
  7. Mt. Vernon (Posey) – 3-0 82 9
  8. Indpls Brebeuf – 1-2 66 10
  9. Brownstown – 2-0 44 NR
  10. N. Montgomery – 3-0 30 NR
    Others receiving votes: Lawrenceburg 24. Yorktown 16. Franklin Co. 14. Ft. Wayne Concordia 12. Tri-West 12. Gibson Southern 10. Indpls Ritter 4.

2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Andrean (6) 2-1 220 3
  2. Eastbrook (3) 2-1 196 4
  3. Pioneer – 2-1 194 1
  4. Eastside (1) 3-0 166 5
  5. Heritage Christian (1) 2-0 162 6
  6. Triton Central (1) 2-1 122 2
  7. S. Vermillion – 3-0 96 7
  8. Tell City (1) 3-0 94 9
  9. Ev. Mater Dei – 1-2 52 8
  10. Eastern Hancock – 2-1 42 T10
    Others receiving votes: Lapel 26. Eastern (Greentown) 22. Western Boone 12. Shenandoah 8. Indpls Scecina 6. LaVille 4. Tipton 4. Fairfield 2. Bremen 2.

1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Lutheran (10) 3-0 254 1
  2. S. Adams (2) 3-0 226 2
  3. Lafayette Catholic (1) 1-0 198 3
  4. Southwood – 3-0 174 4
  5. Parke Heritage – 2-0 138 6
  6. Adams Central – 2-1 104 8
  7. W. Washington – 2-0 102 7
  8. S. Putnam – 3-0 62 9
  9. N. Judson – 3-0 44 NR
  10. Covenant Christian – 3-0 40 NR
    Others receiving votes: Sheridan 26. Tri-Central 26. Frontier 20. Monroe Central 6. N. Daviess 6. Churubusco 4.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss