9/8 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Center Grove (13) 3-0 260 1
- Brownsburg – 3-0 230 2
- Lawrence North – 3-0 196 3
- Merrillville – 3-0 168 4
- Indpls N. Central – 3-0 168 5
- Lafayette Jeff – 3-0 128 7
- Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 3-0 86 10
- Hamilton Southeastern – 2-1 70 NR
- Elkhart – 2-0 52 NR
- Carmel – 1-2 30 6
Others receiving votes: Westfield 22. Warren Central 10. Lawrence Central 4. Indpls Pike 2. Avon 2. Homestead 2.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Cathedral (13) 3-0 260 1
- New Palestine – 2-0 228 2
- Valparaiso – 2-0 212 3
- Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 3-0 184 4
- Decatur Central – 2-1 132 T10
- Lafayette Harrison – 2-1 106 T8
- Ev. North – 3-0 100 T8
- Whiteland – 2-1 64 5
- New Albany – 3-0 50 NR
- Floyd Central – 2-1 42 7
Others receiving votes: Michigan City 20. S. Bend Adams 16. Zionsville 6. Ft. Wayne North 4. Franklin 4. Bloomington North 2.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Mooresville (9) 3-0 240 1
- Mt. Vernon (Hancock) (2) 3-0 206 3
- E. Noble (1) 3-0 188 2
- Jasper (1) 3-0 166 5
- Hobart – 2-1 156 4
- E. Central – 2-1 128 7
- Ev. Central – 3-0 108 8
- Delta – 2-0 64 10
- Lowell – 3-0 44 NR
- Northridge – 2-0 36 NR
Others receiving votes: Indpls Roncalli 26. NorthWood 16. Western 10. Columbia City 10. Leo 8. Pendleton Hts. 8. New Prairie 6. Ev. Reitz 6. New Haven 4.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Chatard (13) 3-0 260 1
- Mishawaka Marian – 3-0 228 2
- Southridge – 3-0 202 3
- W. Lafayette – 2-1 174 5
- Danville – 1-0 140 4
- Guerin Catholic – 1-0 112 6
- Mt. Vernon (Posey) – 3-0 82 9
- Indpls Brebeuf – 1-2 66 10
- Brownstown – 2-0 44 NR
- N. Montgomery – 3-0 30 NR
Others receiving votes: Lawrenceburg 24. Yorktown 16. Franklin Co. 14. Ft. Wayne Concordia 12. Tri-West 12. Gibson Southern 10. Indpls Ritter 4.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Andrean (6) 2-1 220 3
- Eastbrook (3) 2-1 196 4
- Pioneer – 2-1 194 1
- Eastside (1) 3-0 166 5
- Heritage Christian (1) 2-0 162 6
- Triton Central (1) 2-1 122 2
- S. Vermillion – 3-0 96 7
- Tell City (1) 3-0 94 9
- Ev. Mater Dei – 1-2 52 8
- Eastern Hancock – 2-1 42 T10
Others receiving votes: Lapel 26. Eastern (Greentown) 22. Western Boone 12. Shenandoah 8. Indpls Scecina 6. LaVille 4. Tipton 4. Fairfield 2. Bremen 2.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Lutheran (10) 3-0 254 1
- S. Adams (2) 3-0 226 2
- Lafayette Catholic (1) 1-0 198 3
- Southwood – 3-0 174 4
- Parke Heritage – 2-0 138 6
- Adams Central – 2-1 104 8
- W. Washington – 2-0 102 7
- S. Putnam – 3-0 62 9
- N. Judson – 3-0 44 NR
- Covenant Christian – 3-0 40 NR
Others receiving votes: Sheridan 26. Tri-Central 26. Frontier 20. Monroe Central 6. N. Daviess 6. Churubusco 4.