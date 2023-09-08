FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Check back here throughout the night for the latest score updates from around northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio on a busy Friday night of high school football.
Summit Athletic Conference
Bishop Dwenger — Carroll —
South Side — Snider —
North Side — Concordia —
Northrop — Homestead —
Bishop Luers — Wayne —
Northeast Eight
New Haven — Leo —
East Noble — DeKalb —
Columbia City — Huntington North —
Bellmont — Norwell —
Allen County Athletic Conference
Heritage — South Adams —
Adams Central — Jay County —
Bluffton — Woodlan —
Wes-Del — Southern Wells —
Northeast Corner Conference
Angola — West Noble —
Garrett — Lakeland —
Eastside — Churubusco —
Prairie Heights — Central Noble —
Fairfield — Culver Academy —
Park Tudor — Fremont —
Three Rivers Conference
Northfield — Southwood —
Manchester — Rochester —
North Miami — Cass —
Wabash — Peru —
Whitko — Maconquah —
Northern Lakes Conference
Concord — Warsaw —
Plymouth — Wawasee —
Goshen — Mishawaka —
Northridge — NorthWood —
Central Indiana Conference
Blackford — Madison-Grant —
Eastbrook — Frankton —
Elwood — Alexandria —
Mississinewa — Oak Hill —
OHIO H.S. FOOTBALL
Antwerp — Hicksville —
Van Wert — Defiance —
Wayne Trace — Edgerton —
Sand Creek (Mich.) — Edon —
Ada — Crestview —