9/7 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 7, 2021, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Center Grove (14) 3-0 298 1
- Merrillville (1) 3-0 254 3
- Westfield – 2-1 184 T5
- Carmel – 2-1 174 2
- Brownsburg – 2-1 172 T5
- Hamilton Southeastern – 3-0 156 7
- Warren Central – 2-1 108 8
- Indpls Ben Davis – 2-1 66 9
- Homestead – 2-1 62 4
(tie) Lawrence North – 2-0 62 10
Others receiving votes: Fishers 56. Chesterton 36. Elkhart 16. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 6.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Cathedral (15) 3-0 300 1
- Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 3-0 230 3
- Valparaiso – 3-0 228 4
- Mishawaka – 3-0 184 5
- Zionsville – 2-1 164 2
- Bloomington South – 3-0 162 7
- Decatur Central – 2-1 122 8
- Bloomington North – 3-0 94 T10
- Whiteland – 2-1 52 6
(tie) Ft. Wayne Snider – 2-1 52 T10
Others receiving votes: Kokomo 18. Michigan City 18. Lafayette Harrison 16. Castle 4. Concord 2. Ev. North 2. New Palestine 2.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Roncalli (14) 3-0 298 1
- Mooresville (1) 3-0 262 2
- Leo – 3-0 222 4
- Jasper – 3-0 178 5
- E. Central – 2-1 142 3
- E. Noble – 3-0 130 6
- Northridge – 3-0 104 8
- New Prairie – 3-0 96 9
- Indpls Chatard – 0-3 58 7
- Mt. Vernon (Hancock) – 2-1 52 10
Others receiving votes: Pendleton Hts. 26. Delta 24. Northview 18. Ev. Memorial 12. Culver Academy 8. Logansport 8. Martinsville 8. Hobart 4.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Gibson Southern (8) 3-0 286 1
- Indpls Brebeuf (6) 3-0 276 2
- W. Lafayette (1) 3-0 244 3
- Tri-West – 3-0 188 5
- Danville – 2-1 182 4
- Lawrenceburg – 2-1 116 6
- Mt. Vernon (Posey) – 3-0 92 NR
- Western Boone – 2-1 78 9
- Franklin Co. – 3-0 40 NR
- Brownstown – 3-0 32 NR
Others receiving votes: Tippecanoe Valley 28. Norwell 22. Guerin Catholic 22. Owen Valley 16. Calumet 10. Mishawaka Marian 8. Ft. Wayne Concordia 6. Oak Hill 4.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Ft. Wayne Luers (14) 3-0 294 1
- Ev. Mater Dei (1) 3-0 252 2
- Eastbrook – 3-0 244 3
- Heritage Christian – 3-0 168 6
- Tipton – 3-0 162 5
- Eastside – 3-0 130 7
- Linton – 3-0 104 10
- Andrean – 1-2 90 4
- Speedway – 3-0 70 NR
- Lafayette Catholic – 2-1 38 NR
Others receiving votes: Lapel 26. N. Posey 26. Indpls Scecina 20. Rensselaer 12. Triton Central 8. Southmont 6.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- S. Adams (9) 3-0 284 1
- Indpls Lutheran (5) 3-0 270 2
- Adams Central (1) 2-1 226 5
- Monroe Central – 3-0 200 4
- Winamac – 3-0 186 6
- Covenant Christian – 2-1 112 7
- Parke Heritage – 2-1 110 3
- N. Judson – 3-0 78 10
- Southwood – 2-1 76 9
- W. Washington – 1-0 50 8
Others receiving votes: Springs Valley 34. S. Putnam 12. Triton 6. Churubusco 6.