9/7 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

by: Associated Press

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 7, 2021, rating points and previous rankings:

6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Center Grove (14) 3-0 298 1
  2. Merrillville (1) 3-0 254 3
  3. Westfield – 2-1 184 T5
  4. Carmel – 2-1 174 2
  5. Brownsburg – 2-1 172 T5
  6. Hamilton Southeastern – 3-0 156 7
  7. Warren Central – 2-1 108 8
  8. Indpls Ben Davis – 2-1 66 9
  9. Homestead – 2-1 62 4
    (tie) Lawrence North – 2-0 62 10
    Others receiving votes: Fishers 56. Chesterton 36. Elkhart 16. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 6.

5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Cathedral (15) 3-0 300 1
  2. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 3-0 230 3
  3. Valparaiso – 3-0 228 4
  4. Mishawaka – 3-0 184 5
  5. Zionsville – 2-1 164 2
  6. Bloomington South – 3-0 162 7
  7. Decatur Central – 2-1 122 8
  8. Bloomington North – 3-0 94 T10
  9. Whiteland – 2-1 52 6
    (tie) Ft. Wayne Snider – 2-1 52 T10
    Others receiving votes: Kokomo 18. Michigan City 18. Lafayette Harrison 16. Castle 4. Concord 2. Ev. North 2. New Palestine 2.

4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Roncalli (14) 3-0 298 1
  2. Mooresville (1) 3-0 262 2
  3. Leo – 3-0 222 4
  4. Jasper – 3-0 178 5
  5. E. Central – 2-1 142 3
  6. E. Noble – 3-0 130 6
  7. Northridge – 3-0 104 8
  8. New Prairie – 3-0 96 9
  9. Indpls Chatard – 0-3 58 7
  10. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) – 2-1 52 10
    Others receiving votes: Pendleton Hts. 26. Delta 24. Northview 18. Ev. Memorial 12. Culver Academy 8. Logansport 8. Martinsville 8. Hobart 4.

3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Gibson Southern (8) 3-0 286 1
  2. Indpls Brebeuf (6) 3-0 276 2
  3. W. Lafayette (1) 3-0 244 3
  4. Tri-West – 3-0 188 5
  5. Danville – 2-1 182 4
  6. Lawrenceburg – 2-1 116 6
  7. Mt. Vernon (Posey) – 3-0 92 NR
  8. Western Boone – 2-1 78 9
  9. Franklin Co. – 3-0 40 NR
  10. Brownstown – 3-0 32 NR
    Others receiving votes: Tippecanoe Valley 28. Norwell 22. Guerin Catholic 22. Owen Valley 16. Calumet 10. Mishawaka Marian 8. Ft. Wayne Concordia 6. Oak Hill 4.

2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Ft. Wayne Luers (14) 3-0 294 1
  2. Ev. Mater Dei (1) 3-0 252 2
  3. Eastbrook – 3-0 244 3
  4. Heritage Christian – 3-0 168 6
  5. Tipton – 3-0 162 5
  6. Eastside – 3-0 130 7
  7. Linton – 3-0 104 10
  8. Andrean – 1-2 90 4
  9. Speedway – 3-0 70 NR
  10. Lafayette Catholic – 2-1 38 NR
    Others receiving votes: Lapel 26. N. Posey 26. Indpls Scecina 20. Rensselaer 12. Triton Central 8. Southmont 6.

1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. S. Adams (9) 3-0 284 1
  2. Indpls Lutheran (5) 3-0 270 2
  3. Adams Central (1) 2-1 226 5
  4. Monroe Central – 3-0 200 4
  5. Winamac – 3-0 186 6
  6. Covenant Christian – 2-1 112 7
  7. Parke Heritage – 2-1 110 3
  8. N. Judson – 3-0 78 10
  9. Southwood – 2-1 76 9
  10. W. Washington – 1-0 50 8
    Others receiving votes: Springs Valley 34. S. Putnam 12. Triton 6. Churubusco 6.

