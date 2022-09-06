The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 6, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Brownsburg (9) 3-0 306 2
- Center Grove (7) 2-1 294 1
- Indpls Cathedral – 2-1 238 3
- Hamilton Southeastern – 3-0 200 4
- Indpls Ben Davis – 2-1 156 6
- Warren Central – 2-1 136 5
- Carmel – 1-2 116 7
- Westfield – 2-1 82 T9
- Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 3-0 64 T9
- Warsaw – 3-0 44 NR
Others receiving votes: Fishers 36. Crown Point 30. Elkhart 30. Penn 26. Zionsville 2.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Whiteland (14) 3-0 316 2
- Mishawaka (2) 3-0 264 3
- Merrillville – 2-1 244 1
- Franklin – 3-0 214 6
- Ft. Wayne Snider – 2-1 200 4
- Valparaiso – 2-1 136 7
- Castle – 3-0 116 9
- Decatur Central – 1-2 70 5
- Lafayette Harrison – 2-1 56 NR
- Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 2-1 46 10
Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne North 32. Bloomington South 32. Ev. North 20. Michigan City 8. Terre Haute North 4. Terre Haute South 2.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- New Palestine (14) 3-0 334 1
- Indpls Roncalli (3) 3-0 306 2
- Mooresville – 3-0 254 3
- New Prairie – 3-0 174 5
- Kokomo – 3-0 170 6
- NorthWood – 3-0 154 7
- E. Central – 2-1 136 4
- Indpls Brebeuf – 1-1 96 8
- Martinsville – 3-0 84 9
- Mt. Vernon (Hancock) – 1-2 70 10
Others receiving votes: Ev. Reitz 50. Northview 24. Ev. Memorial 8. Hobart 6. E. Noble 2. Northridge 2
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- W. Lafayette (9) 3-0 302 2
- Indpls Chatard (6) 2-1 272 1
- Gibson Southern (1) 3-0 258 3
- Western Boone – 3-0 198 4
- Guerin Catholic – 3-0 172 5
- Norwell – 3-0 152 6
- Tri-West – 2-1 76 9
(tie) Delta – 3-0 76 10
- Oak Hill – 3-0 68 NR
- Hanover Central – 3-0 44 NR
Others receiving votes: Charlestown 32. Southridge 28. Lawrenceburg 18. Owen Valley 16. Glenn 14. Tippecanoe Valley 10. Vincennes 10. Heritage Hills 8. Fairfield 6.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Linton (10) 3-0 288 3
- Indpls Scecina (1) 3-0 282 4
- Ev. Mater Dei (2) 2-1 262 1
- Andrean (2) 1-2 230 5
- LaVille (2) 3-0 202 9
- Eastbrook – 2-1 140 2
- Lafayette Catholic – 2-1 128 10
- Heritage Christian – 2-1 100 6
- Triton Central – 2-1 80 7
- Ft. Wayne Luers – 1-2 62 8
Others receiving votes: Cass 58. Rochester 12. Alexandria 8. Eastside 8. Brownstown 4. Perry Central 4. Eastern (Greentown) 2.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Lutheran (14) 3-0 314 1
- Adams Central (2) 3-0 284 2
- S. Adams – 3-0 248 3
- N. Judson – 3-0 196 4
- Indpls Park Tudor – 3-0 174 5
- N. Decatur – 3-0 170 8
- Tri – 3-0 120 7
- Carroll (Flora) – 3-0 96 T9
- S. Putnam – 2-1 54 NR
- Sheridan – 2-1 32 NR
Others receiving votes: Monroe Central 22. Clinton Prairie 18. Covenant Christian 10. Tecumseh 8. Madison-Grant 6. Springs Valley 4. Providence 2. W. Central 2.