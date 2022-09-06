The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 6, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:

6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

Brownsburg (9) 3-0 306 2 Center Grove (7) 2-1 294 1 Indpls Cathedral – 2-1 238 3 Hamilton Southeastern – 3-0 200 4 Indpls Ben Davis – 2-1 156 6 Warren Central – 2-1 136 5 Carmel – 1-2 116 7 Westfield – 2-1 82 T9 Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 3-0 64 T9 Warsaw – 3-0 44 NR

Others receiving votes: Fishers 36. Crown Point 30. Elkhart 30. Penn 26. Zionsville 2.

5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

Whiteland (14) 3-0 316 2 Mishawaka (2) 3-0 264 3 Merrillville – 2-1 244 1 Franklin – 3-0 214 6 Ft. Wayne Snider – 2-1 200 4 Valparaiso – 2-1 136 7 Castle – 3-0 116 9 Decatur Central – 1-2 70 5 Lafayette Harrison – 2-1 56 NR Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 2-1 46 10

Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne North 32. Bloomington South 32. Ev. North 20. Michigan City 8. Terre Haute North 4. Terre Haute South 2.

4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

New Palestine (14) 3-0 334 1 Indpls Roncalli (3) 3-0 306 2 Mooresville – 3-0 254 3 New Prairie – 3-0 174 5 Kokomo – 3-0 170 6 NorthWood – 3-0 154 7 E. Central – 2-1 136 4 Indpls Brebeuf – 1-1 96 8 Martinsville – 3-0 84 9 Mt. Vernon (Hancock) – 1-2 70 10

Others receiving votes: Ev. Reitz 50. Northview 24. Ev. Memorial 8. Hobart 6. E. Noble 2. Northridge 2

3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

W. Lafayette (9) 3-0 302 2 Indpls Chatard (6) 2-1 272 1 Gibson Southern (1) 3-0 258 3 Western Boone – 3-0 198 4 Guerin Catholic – 3-0 172 5 Norwell – 3-0 152 6 Tri-West – 2-1 76 9

(tie) Delta – 3-0 76 10 Oak Hill – 3-0 68 NR Hanover Central – 3-0 44 NR

Others receiving votes: Charlestown 32. Southridge 28. Lawrenceburg 18. Owen Valley 16. Glenn 14. Tippecanoe Valley 10. Vincennes 10. Heritage Hills 8. Fairfield 6.

2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

Linton (10) 3-0 288 3 Indpls Scecina (1) 3-0 282 4 Ev. Mater Dei (2) 2-1 262 1 Andrean (2) 1-2 230 5 LaVille (2) 3-0 202 9 Eastbrook – 2-1 140 2 Lafayette Catholic – 2-1 128 10 Heritage Christian – 2-1 100 6 Triton Central – 2-1 80 7 Ft. Wayne Luers – 1-2 62 8

Others receiving votes: Cass 58. Rochester 12. Alexandria 8. Eastside 8. Brownstown 4. Perry Central 4. Eastern (Greentown) 2.

1A

