The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 6, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:

6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Brownsburg (9) 3-0 306 2
  2. Center Grove (7) 2-1 294 1
  3. Indpls Cathedral – 2-1 238 3
  4. Hamilton Southeastern – 3-0 200 4
  5. Indpls Ben Davis – 2-1 156 6
  6. Warren Central – 2-1 136 5
  7. Carmel – 1-2 116 7
  8. Westfield – 2-1 82 T9
  9. Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 3-0 64 T9
  10. Warsaw – 3-0 44 NR
    Others receiving votes: Fishers 36. Crown Point 30. Elkhart 30. Penn 26. Zionsville 2.

5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Whiteland (14) 3-0 316 2
  2. Mishawaka (2) 3-0 264 3
  3. Merrillville – 2-1 244 1
  4. Franklin – 3-0 214 6
  5. Ft. Wayne Snider – 2-1 200 4
  6. Valparaiso – 2-1 136 7
  7. Castle – 3-0 116 9
  8. Decatur Central – 1-2 70 5
  9. Lafayette Harrison – 2-1 56 NR
  10. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 2-1 46 10
    Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne North 32. Bloomington South 32. Ev. North 20. Michigan City 8. Terre Haute North 4. Terre Haute South 2.

4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. New Palestine (14) 3-0 334 1
  2. Indpls Roncalli (3) 3-0 306 2
  3. Mooresville – 3-0 254 3
  4. New Prairie – 3-0 174 5
  5. Kokomo – 3-0 170 6
  6. NorthWood – 3-0 154 7
  7. E. Central – 2-1 136 4
  8. Indpls Brebeuf – 1-1 96 8
  9. Martinsville – 3-0 84 9
  10. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) – 1-2 70 10
    Others receiving votes: Ev. Reitz 50. Northview 24. Ev. Memorial 8. Hobart 6. E. Noble 2. Northridge 2

3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. W. Lafayette (9) 3-0 302 2
  2. Indpls Chatard (6) 2-1 272 1
  3. Gibson Southern (1) 3-0 258 3
  4. Western Boone – 3-0 198 4
  5. Guerin Catholic – 3-0 172 5
  6. Norwell – 3-0 152 6
  7. Tri-West – 2-1 76 9
    (tie) Delta – 3-0 76 10
  8. Oak Hill – 3-0 68 NR
  9. Hanover Central – 3-0 44 NR
    Others receiving votes: Charlestown 32. Southridge 28. Lawrenceburg 18. Owen Valley 16. Glenn 14. Tippecanoe Valley 10. Vincennes 10. Heritage Hills 8. Fairfield 6.

2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Linton (10) 3-0 288 3
  2. Indpls Scecina (1) 3-0 282 4
  3. Ev. Mater Dei (2) 2-1 262 1
  4. Andrean (2) 1-2 230 5
  5. LaVille (2) 3-0 202 9
  6. Eastbrook – 2-1 140 2
  7. Lafayette Catholic – 2-1 128 10
  8. Heritage Christian – 2-1 100 6
  9. Triton Central – 2-1 80 7
  10. Ft. Wayne Luers – 1-2 62 8
    Others receiving votes: Cass 58. Rochester 12. Alexandria 8. Eastside 8. Brownstown 4. Perry Central 4. Eastern (Greentown) 2.

1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Lutheran (14) 3-0 314 1
  2. Adams Central (2) 3-0 284 2
  3. S. Adams – 3-0 248 3
  4. N. Judson – 3-0 196 4
  5. Indpls Park Tudor – 3-0 174 5
  6. N. Decatur – 3-0 170 8
  7. Tri – 3-0 120 7
  8. Carroll (Flora) – 3-0 96 T9
  9. S. Putnam – 2-1 54 NR
  10. Sheridan – 2-1 32 NR
    Others receiving votes: Monroe Central 22. Clinton Prairie 18. Covenant Christian 10. Tecumseh 8. Madison-Grant 6. Springs Valley 4. Providence 2. W. Central 2.