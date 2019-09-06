Snider — Concordia —
Bishop Luers — Homestead —
Bishop Dwenger — South Side —
Carroll — North Side —
Wayne — Northrop —
Leo — Norwell —
DeKalb — New Haven —
Huntington North — East Noble —
Columbia City — Bellmont —
South Adams — Bluffton —
Woodlan — Heritage —
Jay County — Southern Wells —
Monroe Central — Adams Central —
Churubusco — Garrett —
West Noble — Eastside —
Central Noble — Fairfield —
Lakeland — Prairie Heights —
Fremont — River Valley (Mich.) —
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s — Angola —
Wabash — Manchester —
Rochester — Whitko —
Tippecanoe Valley — Peru —
Southwood — North Miami —
Maconaquah — Northfield —
Plymouth — Warsaw —
Wawasee — Northridge —
NorthWood — Concord —
Elkhart Memorial — Goshen —
9/6 Highlight Zone Prep Football Scoreboard
Snider — Concordia —