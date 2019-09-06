9/6 Highlight Zone Prep Football Scoreboard

OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) - Northeast 8 play gets underway in a big way on Friday night as undefeated Leo takes on unbeaten Norwell as the Knights unveil the new turf at the Courtyard in your Highlight Zone "Game of the Week."

Leo comes in 2-0 and ranked no. 13 in the latest 4A state poll. The Lions are coming off wins over Woodlan and Angola.