INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 5, 2023, rating points and previous rankings:

6A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Indpls Ben Davis(10)3-02881
2. Brownsburg(2)3-02602
3. Center Grove(3)2-12323
4. Hamilton Southeastern3-02124
5. Indpls Cathedral2-11586
6. Fishers3-01507
7. Westfield3-01485
8. Crown Point3-0909
9. Lawrence North3-038NR
10. Carmel2-130NR

Others receiving votes: Carroll (Fort Wayne) 20. Penn 16. Warsaw 4. Franklin Central 2. Noblesville 2.

5A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Ft. Wayne Snider(15)3-03001
2. Bloomington South3-02643
3. Valparaiso2-12025
4. Whiteland2-11846
5. Bloomington North3-01627
6. Plainfield3-01508
7. Merrillville2-11382
8. Mishawaka2-19010
9. Decatur Central2-1664
10. Lafayette Harrison2-162NR

Others receiving votes: Castle 14. Michigan City 10. Franklin 6. Concord 2.

4A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. E. Central(13)3-02941
2. Ev. Reitz3-02482
3. Kokomo3-02343
4. NorthWood(2)3-02224
5. Ev. Memorial3-01685
6. Greenfield3-01149
7. Columbia City3-01108
8. Indpls Roncalli1-2686
9. New Palestine1-25410
10. Indpls Brebeuf2-144NR

Others receiving votes: New Prairie 20. New Haven 18. Northridge 10. Leo 10. Mississinewa 10. E. Noble 8. Hobart 6. Pendleton Hts. 6. Northview 4. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 2.

3A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Indpls Chatard(15)3-03001
2. Guerin Catholic3-02522
3. Heritage Hills3-01826
4. Western Boone3-01803
5. Lawrenceburg2-11564
6. W. Lafayette2-11525
7. Hanover Central3-01247
8. Gibson Southern2-1948
9. Oak Hill3-066NR
10. Tri-West2-1509

Others receiving votes: Peru 22. Hamilton Hts. 20. Yorktown 18. Monrovia 16. Knox 8. Lakeland 4. Delta 4. Danville 2.

2A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Indpls Scecina(13)3-02883
2. Brownstown(2)3-02425
3. LaVille3-01928
4. Triton Central2-11901
5. Bluffton3-017810
6. Linton2-11522
7. N. Posey3-0136NR
8. Eastbrook2-1824
9. Ev. Mater Dei1-2546
10. Andrean1-246NR

Others receiving votes: Northeastern 28. Heritage Christian 24. Lafayette Catholic 24. Sullivan 8. S. Vermillion 4. Ft. Wayne Luers 2.

1A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Indpls Lutheran(15)3-03001
2. Adams Central3-02702
3. Carroll (Flora)3-02304
4. S. Putnam3-02045
5. Providence3-01567
6. Indpls Park Tudor3-01208
7. N. Judson2-11043
8. Sheridan2-1909
9. N. Decatur2-14810
10. W. Washington3-034NR

Others receiving votes: S. Adams 24. Madison-Grant 22. Clinton Prairie 16. Pioneer 14. Triton 14. Tri 4.