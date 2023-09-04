FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With conference play kicking off last Friday night for most teams in northeast Indiana we have a better lay of the land – or do we? – here in the area as Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports helps us break down the Summit City scene on the prep gridiron in this week’s edition of “Inside The Zone.”

This Friday’s New Haven at Leo contest will the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week,” and both teams are coming off impressive wins in their respective NE8 openers, with the Bulldogs beating DeKalb 48-28 while Leo topped Norwell on the road 33-0 at the Courtyard.

Other big games this week include Bishop Dwenger at Carroll, Heritage at South Adams, and Angola at West Noble.

Tune into WANE-TV on Friday at 11 p.m. for the Highlight Zone, Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show!