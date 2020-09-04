9/4 Highlight Zone Prep Football Scoreboard

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES FROM 9/4/20
North Side — Carroll —
Concordia — Snider —
South Side — Bishop Dwenger —
Northrop — Wayne —
Homestead — Bishop Luers —
Norwell — Leo —
East Noble — Huntington North —
Bellmont — Columbia City —
New Haven — Pioneer —
Bluffton — South Adams —
Heritage — Woodlan —
Adams Central — Tri —
Jay County at Seeger – Saturday at 1 p.m.
Garrett — Churubusco —
Eastside — West Noble —
Fairfield — Central Noble —
Prairie Heights — Lakeland —
Antwerp (Ohio) — Fremont —
North Miami — Southwood —
Manchester — Wabash —
Peru — Tippecanoe Valley —
Whitko — Rochester —
Northfield — Maconaquah —
Warsaw — Plymouth —
Northridge — Wawasee —
Goshen — Mishawaka —
Concord — NorthWood —
Oak Hill — Elwood —
Blackford — Frankton —
Eastbrook — Mississinewa —
Marion — Kokomo —
Ohio High School Football
Fairview — Hicksville —
Tinora — Edgerton —
Ayersville — Wayne Trace —
