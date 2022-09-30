Carroll — Homestead —
Bishop Dwenger — Bishop Luers —
Northrop — Snider —
South Side — North Side —
Wayne — Concordia —
Columbia City — East Noble —
DeKalb — Norwell —
Huntington North — Leo —
Bellmont — New Haven —
Southern Wells — Adams Central —
South Adams — Jay County —
Heritage — Bluffton —
Culver Academy — Woodlan —
Angola — Mishawaka Marian —
Garrett — Fairfield —
Central Noble — Churubusco —
Fremont — Eastside —
West Noble — Lakeland —
Bremen — Prairie Heights —
Maconaquah — Tippecanoe Valley —
Whitko — Manchester —
Peru — Southwood —
Rochester — Northfield —
Wabash — North Miami —
Warsaw — Wawasee —
Concord — Northridge —
Plymouth — Goshen —
NorthWood — Mishawaka —
Blackford — Mississinewa —
Alexandria — Oak Hill —
Elwood — Eastbrook —
Madison-Grant — Frankton —
Marion — Muncie Central —
Carroll — Homestead —