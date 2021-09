FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The University of Saint Francis (USF) has announced a competition to redesign the university logo and create a monogram. The winner for each category will receive the grand prize of $5,000.

After 23 years with the current logo, USF said it welcomes the launch of a new era with this redesign.

“This is an exciting time to be part of the University of Saint Francis. We expect to receive a wide range of submissions for the competition, tapping into the creative minds of the USF community and beyond,” said USF President Rev. Dr. Eric Albert Zimmer.