9/3 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 03, 2019, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Avon (5) 2-0 254 3
- Warren Central (7) 1-1 236 1
- Carmel – 1-1 196 5
- Lafayette Jeff (2) 2-0 170 6
- Brownsburg – 1-1 140 2
- Ft. Wayne Snider – 2-0 134 7
- Fishers – 2-0 120 9
- Lawrence North – 2-0 96 T10
- Center Grove – 0-2 60 4
- Westfield – 2-0 44 NR
Others receiving votes: Warsaw 28. Homestead 22. Lawrence Central 10. Columbus North 8. Hamilton Southeastern 6. Penn 6. Franklin Central 4. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 2. Indpls Ben Davis 2. Southport 2.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- New Palestine (13) 2-0 278 1
- Indpls Cathedral – 2-0 230 3
- Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 2-0 218 2
(tie) Valparaiso (1) 2-0 218 4
- Concord – 2-0 114 9
- Terre Haute South – 2-0 102 NR
- Elkhart Central – 2-0 92 10
- Michigan City – 1-1 70 5
- Plainfield – 2-0 50 NR
- Terre Haute North – 2-0 38 NR
Others receiving votes: Bloomington South 30. Mishawaka 22. Bloomington North 20. Zionsville 20. Whiteland 14. Castle 14. Franklin 10.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- E. Central (4) 2-0 226 3
(tie) Mooresville (4) 2-0 226 2
- New Prairie (2) 2-0 198 5
- Martinsville (2) 2-0 182 7
- Mississinewa (1) 2-0 156 6
- Marion – 1-1 142 1
- Ev. Memorial – 2-0 120 9
- E. Noble (1) 2-0 94 NR
- NorthWood – 1-1 52 4
- Delta – 2-0 50 NR
Others receiving votes: Ev. Central 18. Western 16. Leo 12. Northridge 12. Plymouth 10. DeKalb 10. Ev. Reitz 6. Culver Academy 4. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 4. Lowell 2.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Chatard (14) 2-0 280 1
- Gibson Southern – 2-0 230 2
- Heritage Hills – 2-0 202 3
- W. Lafayette – 1-1 188 4
- Guerin Catholic – 2-0 170 5
- Mishawaka Marian – 2-0 138 6
- Brownstown – 2-0 114 7
- Indpls Brebeuf – 1-1 52 9
- Southridge – 2-0 44 NR
- Knox – 2-0 36 NR
(tie) Yorktown – 2-0 36 NR
Others receiving votes: Greencastle 12. Ft. Wayne Concordia 12. Norwell 8. Edgewood 6. Franklin Co. 4. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 4. Indpls Ritter 2. W. Vigo 2.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Scecina (9) 2-0 260 2
- Ev. Mater Dei (3) 2-0 246 3
- Cass (2) 2-0 212 5
- Triton Central – 2-0 168 6
- Rensselaer – 2-0 140 7
- Western Boone – 1-1 136 1
- LaVille – 2-0 90 10
- Pioneer – 1-1 72 9
- Andrean – 1-1 64 8
- Heritage Christian – 2-0 62 NR
Others receiving votes: Tipton 46. Ft. Wayne Luers 22. Lapel 8. Delphi 6. Eastbrook 6. Linton 2.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Lutheran (7) 2-0 254 1
- N. Vermillion (4) 2-0 228 2
- Adams Central (2) 2-0 224 3
- S. Adams (1) 2-0 198 4
- Monroe Central – 2-0 158 5
- Churubusco – 2-0 136 6
- Parke Heritage – 2-0 112 7
- Southwood – 2-0 96 8
- W. Washington – 2-0 50 T9
- Attica – 2-0 40 NR
Others receiving votes: Milan 14. Lafayette Catholic 12. S. Putnam 10. Sheridan 6. N. Decatur 2.