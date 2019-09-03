Live Now
9/3 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

High School Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 03, 2019, rating points and previous rankings:

6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Avon (5) 2-0 254 3
  2. Warren Central (7) 1-1 236 1
  3. Carmel – 1-1 196 5
  4. Lafayette Jeff (2) 2-0 170 6
  5. Brownsburg – 1-1 140 2
  6. Ft. Wayne Snider – 2-0 134 7
  7. Fishers – 2-0 120 9
  8. Lawrence North – 2-0 96 T10
  9. Center Grove – 0-2 60 4
  10. Westfield – 2-0 44 NR
    Others receiving votes: Warsaw 28. Homestead 22. Lawrence Central 10. Columbus North 8. Hamilton Southeastern 6. Penn 6. Franklin Central 4. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 2. Indpls Ben Davis 2. Southport 2.

5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. New Palestine (13) 2-0 278 1
  2. Indpls Cathedral – 2-0 230 3
  3. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 2-0 218 2
    (tie) Valparaiso (1) 2-0 218 4
  4. Concord – 2-0 114 9
  5. Terre Haute South – 2-0 102 NR
  6. Elkhart Central – 2-0 92 10
  7. Michigan City – 1-1 70 5
  8. Plainfield – 2-0 50 NR
  9. Terre Haute North – 2-0 38 NR
    Others receiving votes: Bloomington South 30. Mishawaka 22. Bloomington North 20. Zionsville 20. Whiteland 14. Castle 14. Franklin 10.

4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. E. Central (4) 2-0 226 3
    (tie) Mooresville (4) 2-0 226 2
  2. New Prairie (2) 2-0 198 5
  3. Martinsville (2) 2-0 182 7
  4. Mississinewa (1) 2-0 156 6
  5. Marion – 1-1 142 1
  6. Ev. Memorial – 2-0 120 9
  7. E. Noble (1) 2-0 94 NR
  8. NorthWood – 1-1 52 4
  9. Delta – 2-0 50 NR
    Others receiving votes: Ev. Central 18. Western 16. Leo 12. Northridge 12. Plymouth 10. DeKalb 10. Ev. Reitz 6. Culver Academy 4. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 4. Lowell 2.

3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Chatard (14) 2-0 280 1
  2. Gibson Southern – 2-0 230 2
  3. Heritage Hills – 2-0 202 3
  4. W. Lafayette – 1-1 188 4
  5. Guerin Catholic – 2-0 170 5
  6. Mishawaka Marian – 2-0 138 6
  7. Brownstown – 2-0 114 7
  8. Indpls Brebeuf – 1-1 52 9
  9. Southridge – 2-0 44 NR
  10. Knox – 2-0 36 NR
    (tie) Yorktown – 2-0 36 NR
    Others receiving votes: Greencastle 12. Ft. Wayne Concordia 12. Norwell 8. Edgewood 6. Franklin Co. 4. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 4. Indpls Ritter 2. W. Vigo 2.

2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Scecina (9) 2-0 260 2
  2. Ev. Mater Dei (3) 2-0 246 3
  3. Cass (2) 2-0 212 5
  4. Triton Central – 2-0 168 6
  5. Rensselaer – 2-0 140 7
  6. Western Boone – 1-1 136 1
  7. LaVille – 2-0 90 10
  8. Pioneer – 1-1 72 9
  9. Andrean – 1-1 64 8
  10. Heritage Christian – 2-0 62 NR
    Others receiving votes: Tipton 46. Ft. Wayne Luers 22. Lapel 8. Delphi 6. Eastbrook 6. Linton 2.

1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Lutheran (7) 2-0 254 1
  2. N. Vermillion (4) 2-0 228 2
  3. Adams Central (2) 2-0 224 3
  4. S. Adams (1) 2-0 198 4
  5. Monroe Central – 2-0 158 5
  6. Churubusco – 2-0 136 6
  7. Parke Heritage – 2-0 112 7
  8. Southwood – 2-0 96 8
  9. W. Washington – 2-0 50 T9
  10. Attica – 2-0 40 NR
    Others receiving votes: Milan 14. Lafayette Catholic 12. S. Putnam 10. Sheridan 6. N. Decatur 2.<

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

