9/29 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Center Grove (13) 6-0 260 1
- Merrillville – 5-0 218 3
- Lafayette Jeff – 6-0 200 4
- Westfield – 5-1 166 7
- Brownsburg – 5-1 154 2
- Elkhart – 5-0 144 6
- Carmel – 4-2 106 8
- Indpls N. Central – 4-2 58 5
- Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 5-1 48 9
- Lawrence North – 4-2 30 10
Others receiving votes: Homestead 24. Hamilton Southeastern 22.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Cathedral (13) 6-0 260 1
- Valparaiso – 3-0 218 2
- Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 5-1 214 3
- New Palestine – 4-1 164 4
- Whiteland – 5-1 146 6
- Decatur Central – 4-2 122 7
- Ev. North – 5-1 90 5
- Michigan City – 3-1 82 10
- Castle – 4-1 42 NR
- Floyd Central – 4-2 40 8
Others receiving votes: Zionsville 30. New Albany 14. Lafayette Harrison 8.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Mt. Vernon (Hancock) (11) 6-0 256 1
- Mooresville (2) 6-0 238 2
- Ev. Central – 6-0 188 6
- E. Central – 5-1 174 5
- Indpls Roncalli – 4-1 142 7
- Lowell – 5-0 108 8
- Jasper – 5-1 102 3
- Leo – 5-1 90 9
- Hobart – 3-2 58 4
- Columbia City – 6-0 38 NR
Others receiving votes: Northridge 14. Delta 12. Silver Creek 8. Pendleton Hts. 2.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Chatard (11) 5-1 256 1
- Mishawaka Marian (1) 6-0 230 2
- Southridge (1) 6-0 200 3
- W. Lafayette – 5-1 192 4
- Danville – 4-0 154 5
- Lawrenceburg – 5-1 112 7
- Indpls Brebeuf – 2-2 110 6
- Norwell – 5-1 52 NR
- N. Montgomery – 5-1 48 10
- Ft. Wayne Concordia – 3-3 40 8
Others receiving votes: Indpls Ritter 8. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 8. Tri-West 6. Gibson Southern 6. Franklin Co. 4. Brownstown 2. Hanover Central 2.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Andrean (12) 5-1 258 1
- Eastbrook – 5-1 214 2
- Pioneer – 5-1 202 4
- Eastside (1) 6-0 182 5
- Heritage Christian – 4-1 126 3
- Triton Central – 4-1 106 7
- Tell City – 5-1 98 6
- Tipton – 4-1 82 8
- Eastern (Greentown) – 6-0 66 9
- S. Vermillion – 5-1 36 10
Others receiving votes: Fairfield 26. LaVille 14. Eastern Hancock 12. Ev. Mater Dei 6. Lapel 2.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- S. Adams (10) 6-0 254 2
- Indpls Lutheran (3) 5-1 222 1
- Southwood – 6-0 202 4
- W. Washington – 5-0 152 6
- Covenant Christian – 6-0 148 8
- S. Putnam – 6-0 124 7
- Parke Heritage – 4-1 120 3
- Adams Central – 4-2 86 5
- N. Judson – 5-1 56 NR
- Lafayette Catholic – 1-2 24 9
Others receiving votes: Monroe Central 18. Sheridan 12. Covington 8. Indpls Park Tudor 2. N. Daviess 2.