9/29 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

High School Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Center Grove (13) 6-0 260 1
  2. Merrillville – 5-0 218 3
  3. Lafayette Jeff – 6-0 200 4
  4. Westfield – 5-1 166 7
  5. Brownsburg – 5-1 154 2
  6. Elkhart – 5-0 144 6
  7. Carmel – 4-2 106 8
  8. Indpls N. Central – 4-2 58 5
  9. Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 5-1 48 9
  10. Lawrence North – 4-2 30 10
    Others receiving votes: Homestead 24. Hamilton Southeastern 22.

5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Cathedral (13) 6-0 260 1
  2. Valparaiso – 3-0 218 2
  3. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 5-1 214 3
  4. New Palestine – 4-1 164 4
  5. Whiteland – 5-1 146 6
  6. Decatur Central – 4-2 122 7
  7. Ev. North – 5-1 90 5
  8. Michigan City – 3-1 82 10
  9. Castle – 4-1 42 NR
  10. Floyd Central – 4-2 40 8
    Others receiving votes: Zionsville 30. New Albany 14. Lafayette Harrison 8.

4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) (11) 6-0 256 1
  2. Mooresville (2) 6-0 238 2
  3. Ev. Central – 6-0 188 6
  4. E. Central – 5-1 174 5
  5. Indpls Roncalli – 4-1 142 7
  6. Lowell – 5-0 108 8
  7. Jasper – 5-1 102 3
  8. Leo – 5-1 90 9
  9. Hobart – 3-2 58 4
  10. Columbia City – 6-0 38 NR
    Others receiving votes: Northridge 14. Delta 12. Silver Creek 8. Pendleton Hts. 2.

3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Chatard (11) 5-1 256 1
  2. Mishawaka Marian (1) 6-0 230 2
  3. Southridge (1) 6-0 200 3
  4. W. Lafayette – 5-1 192 4
  5. Danville – 4-0 154 5
  6. Lawrenceburg – 5-1 112 7
  7. Indpls Brebeuf – 2-2 110 6
  8. Norwell – 5-1 52 NR
  9. N. Montgomery – 5-1 48 10
  10. Ft. Wayne Concordia – 3-3 40 8
    Others receiving votes: Indpls Ritter 8. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 8. Tri-West 6. Gibson Southern 6. Franklin Co. 4. Brownstown 2. Hanover Central 2.

2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Andrean (12) 5-1 258 1
  2. Eastbrook – 5-1 214 2
  3. Pioneer – 5-1 202 4
  4. Eastside (1) 6-0 182 5
  5. Heritage Christian – 4-1 126 3
  6. Triton Central – 4-1 106 7
  7. Tell City – 5-1 98 6
  8. Tipton – 4-1 82 8
  9. Eastern (Greentown) – 6-0 66 9
  10. S. Vermillion – 5-1 36 10
    Others receiving votes: Fairfield 26. LaVille 14. Eastern Hancock 12. Ev. Mater Dei 6. Lapel 2.

1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. S. Adams (10) 6-0 254 2
  2. Indpls Lutheran (3) 5-1 222 1
  3. Southwood – 6-0 202 4
  4. W. Washington – 5-0 152 6
  5. Covenant Christian – 6-0 148 8
  6. S. Putnam – 6-0 124 7
  7. Parke Heritage – 4-1 120 3
  8. Adams Central – 4-2 86 5
  9. N. Judson – 5-1 56 NR
  10. Lafayette Catholic – 1-2 24 9
    Others receiving votes: Monroe Central 18. Sheridan 12. Covington 8. Indpls Park Tudor 2. N. Daviess 2.

