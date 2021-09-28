9/28 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

by: Associated Press

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 28, 2021, rating points and previous rankings:

6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Center Grove (13) 6-0 278 1
  2. Westfield – 5-1 242 2
  3. Merrillville (1) 6-0 214 3
  4. Carmel – 5-1 188 4
  5. Warren Central – 5-1 166 6
  6. Hamilton Southeastern – 5-1 126 7
  7. Brownsburg – 4-2 122 5
  8. Lawrence North – 4-1 78 8
  9. Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 5-1 42 10
  10. Chesterton – 5-1 36 NR
    Others receiving votes: Warsaw 28. Indpls Ben Davis 8. Fishers 8. Franklin Central 4.

5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Cathedral (14) 6-0 280 1
  2. Valparaiso – 6-0 246 2
  3. Bloomington South – 6-0 218 3
  4. Decatur Central – 5-1 190 4
  5. Lafayette Harrison – 5-1 136 8
  6. Ft. Wayne Snider – 4-1 128 7
  7. Bloomington North – 5-1 88 10
  8. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 4-2 66 9
  9. Concord – 5-1 64 NR
  10. Castle – 5-1 42 NR
    Others receiving votes: Zionsville 40. Mishawaka 28. Kokomo 12. Michigan City 2.

4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Roncalli (13) 6-0 278 1
  2. Leo (1) 6-0 238 2
  3. Jasper – 6-0 208 3
  4. Mooresville – 5-1 194 4
  5. E. Central – 5-1 164 5
  6. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) – 5-1 146 6
  7. Ev. Memorial – 5-1 94 8
  8. Logansport – 5-0 70 10
  9. Indpls Chatard – 2-4 68 9
  10. New Prairie – 5-1 24 NR
    Others receiving votes: Northview 20. NorthWood 12. E. Noble 10. Martinsville 8. Hobart 6.

3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. W. Lafayette (12) 6-0 276 2
  2. Indpls Brebeuf (2) 5-1 218 1
    (tie) Gibson Southern – 5-1 218 3
  3. Danville – 5-1 194 4
  4. Mt. Vernon (Posey) – 6-0 166 5
  5. Lawrenceburg – 5-1 136 6
  6. Brownstown – 6-0 102 8
  7. Tippecanoe Valley – 6-0 74 9
  8. Norwell – 5-1 60 NR
  9. Tri-West – 4-2 36 7
    Others receiving votes: Sullivan 16. Western Boone 14. Owen Valley 10. Calumet 10. Mishawaka Marian 4. Jimtown 4. Heritage Hills 2.

2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Ft. Wayne Luers (14) 6-0 280 1
  2. Eastbrook – 6-0 244 2
  3. Heritage Christian – 6-0 206 3
  4. Tipton – 6-0 182 4
  5. Eastside – 6-0 166 5
  6. Linton – 6-0 128 6
  7. Andrean – 4-2 122 7
  8. Ev. Mater Dei – 4-2 80 8
  9. Speedway – 5-1 42 10
  10. Monrovia – 5-1 22 NR
    Others receiving votes: Centerville 16. Lafayette Catholic 14. Southmont 14. Lapel 12. Central Noble 4. N. Knox 4. N. Posey 2. LaVille 2.

1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Lutheran (11) 6-0 270 1
  2. Monroe Central (2) 6-0 246 2
  3. Adams Central (1) 5-1 236 3
  4. Winamac – 4-0 200 4
  5. S. Putnam – 5-1 154 7
  6. Covenant Christian – 4-2 104 6
  7. S. Adams – 4-2 78 5
  8. Parke Heritage – 4-2 72 9
  9. Springs Valley – 4-1 56 10
  10. Churubusco – 4-2 40 NR
    Others receiving votes: N. Judson 34. Carroll (Flora) 30. Perry Central 16. Sheridan 2. Covington 2.

