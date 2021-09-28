9/28 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 28, 2021, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Center Grove (13) 6-0 278 1
- Westfield – 5-1 242 2
- Merrillville (1) 6-0 214 3
- Carmel – 5-1 188 4
- Warren Central – 5-1 166 6
- Hamilton Southeastern – 5-1 126 7
- Brownsburg – 4-2 122 5
- Lawrence North – 4-1 78 8
- Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 5-1 42 10
- Chesterton – 5-1 36 NR
Others receiving votes: Warsaw 28. Indpls Ben Davis 8. Fishers 8. Franklin Central 4.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Cathedral (14) 6-0 280 1
- Valparaiso – 6-0 246 2
- Bloomington South – 6-0 218 3
- Decatur Central – 5-1 190 4
- Lafayette Harrison – 5-1 136 8
- Ft. Wayne Snider – 4-1 128 7
- Bloomington North – 5-1 88 10
- Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 4-2 66 9
- Concord – 5-1 64 NR
- Castle – 5-1 42 NR
Others receiving votes: Zionsville 40. Mishawaka 28. Kokomo 12. Michigan City 2.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Roncalli (13) 6-0 278 1
- Leo (1) 6-0 238 2
- Jasper – 6-0 208 3
- Mooresville – 5-1 194 4
- E. Central – 5-1 164 5
- Mt. Vernon (Hancock) – 5-1 146 6
- Ev. Memorial – 5-1 94 8
- Logansport – 5-0 70 10
- Indpls Chatard – 2-4 68 9
- New Prairie – 5-1 24 NR
Others receiving votes: Northview 20. NorthWood 12. E. Noble 10. Martinsville 8. Hobart 6.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- W. Lafayette (12) 6-0 276 2
- Indpls Brebeuf (2) 5-1 218 1
(tie) Gibson Southern – 5-1 218 3
- Danville – 5-1 194 4
- Mt. Vernon (Posey) – 6-0 166 5
- Lawrenceburg – 5-1 136 6
- Brownstown – 6-0 102 8
- Tippecanoe Valley – 6-0 74 9
- Norwell – 5-1 60 NR
- Tri-West – 4-2 36 7
Others receiving votes: Sullivan 16. Western Boone 14. Owen Valley 10. Calumet 10. Mishawaka Marian 4. Jimtown 4. Heritage Hills 2.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Ft. Wayne Luers (14) 6-0 280 1
- Eastbrook – 6-0 244 2
- Heritage Christian – 6-0 206 3
- Tipton – 6-0 182 4
- Eastside – 6-0 166 5
- Linton – 6-0 128 6
- Andrean – 4-2 122 7
- Ev. Mater Dei – 4-2 80 8
- Speedway – 5-1 42 10
- Monrovia – 5-1 22 NR
Others receiving votes: Centerville 16. Lafayette Catholic 14. Southmont 14. Lapel 12. Central Noble 4. N. Knox 4. N. Posey 2. LaVille 2.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Lutheran (11) 6-0 270 1
- Monroe Central (2) 6-0 246 2
- Adams Central (1) 5-1 236 3
- Winamac – 4-0 200 4
- S. Putnam – 5-1 154 7
- Covenant Christian – 4-2 104 6
- S. Adams – 4-2 78 5
- Parke Heritage – 4-2 72 9
- Springs Valley – 4-1 56 10
- Churubusco – 4-2 40 NR
Others receiving votes: N. Judson 34. Carroll (Flora) 30. Perry Central 16. Sheridan 2. Covington 2.