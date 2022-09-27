The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 27, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:

6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

Brownsburg (12) 6-0 330 1 Center Grove (5) 5-1 314 2 Indpls Cathedral – 4-1 256 3 Hamilton Southeastern – 6-0 236 4 Carmel – 4-2 176 T5 Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 6-0 158 T5 Indpls Ben Davis – 4-2 144 7 Crown Point – 6-0 112 9 Fishers – 4-2 58 NR Westfield – 3-3 38 8

Others receiving votes: Penn 18. Elkhart 18. Lawrence Central 8. Zionsville 4.

5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

Mishawaka (13) 6-0 324 2 Merrillville (2) 5-1 298 3 Ft. Wayne Snider (1) 5-1 274 4 Whiteland (1) 5-1 236 1 Bloomington South – 5-1 188 7 Lafayette Harrison – 5-1 166 8 Ft. Wayne North – 4-2 110 9 Franklin – 4-2 100 10 Valparaiso – 4-2 96 5 Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 4-2 36 NR

Others receiving votes: Castle 28. Plainfield 6. Terre Haute South 4. Concord 2. Bloomington North 2.

4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

New Palestine (15) 6-0 336 1 Indpls Roncalli (2) 6-0 304 2 NorthWood – 6-0 232 4 E. Central – 5-1 198 5 New Prairie – 6-0 170 6 Kokomo – 6-0 152 7 Martinsville – 5-1 142 10 Ev. Reitz – 6-0 140 9 Mooresville – 5-1 108 3 Indpls Brebeuf – 3-2 44 8

Others receiving votes: Ev. Memorial 34. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 6. Greenfield 2. Angola 2.

3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

W. Lafayette (10) 6-0 322 1 Gibson Southern (2) 6-0 288 2 Indpls Chatard (4) 4-2 246 3 Norwell (1) 6-0 242 4 Oak Hill – 6-0 190 6 Hanover Central – 6-0 144 7 Owen Valley – 6-0 102 9 Western Boone – 5-1 88 8 Lawrenceburg – 5-1 60 10 Tri-West – 4-2 50 5

Others receiving votes: Southridge 36. Tippecanoe Valley 32. Guerin Catholic 24. Calumet 16. Yorktown 16. Vincennes 8. Jimtown 6.

2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

Linton (13) 6-0 308 1 Andrean (2) 4-2 288 3 LaVille (2) 6-0 254 4 Ev. Mater Dei – 4-2 218 5 Indpls Scecina – 5-1 212 2 Triton Central – 5-1 188 6 Lafayette Catholic – 4-2 108 9 Heritage Christian – 4-2 96 8 Southmont – 6-0 62 NR Ft. Wayne Luers – 3-3 40 NR

Others receiving votes: Cass 38. Rochester 24. Eastside 18. Eastbrook 6. S. Vermillion 4. N. Posey 2. Perry Central 2. Alexandria 2.

1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs