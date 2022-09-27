The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 27, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:

6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Brownsburg (12) 6-0 330 1
  2. Center Grove (5) 5-1 314 2
  3. Indpls Cathedral – 4-1 256 3
  4. Hamilton Southeastern – 6-0 236 4
  5. Carmel – 4-2 176 T5
  6. Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 6-0 158 T5
  7. Indpls Ben Davis – 4-2 144 7
  8. Crown Point – 6-0 112 9
  9. Fishers – 4-2 58 NR
  10. Westfield – 3-3 38 8
    Others receiving votes: Penn 18. Elkhart 18. Lawrence Central 8. Zionsville 4.

5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Mishawaka (13) 6-0 324 2
  2. Merrillville (2) 5-1 298 3
  3. Ft. Wayne Snider (1) 5-1 274 4
  4. Whiteland (1) 5-1 236 1
  5. Bloomington South – 5-1 188 7
  6. Lafayette Harrison – 5-1 166 8
  7. Ft. Wayne North – 4-2 110 9
  8. Franklin – 4-2 100 10
  9. Valparaiso – 4-2 96 5
  10. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 4-2 36 NR
    Others receiving votes: Castle 28. Plainfield 6. Terre Haute South 4. Concord 2. Bloomington North 2.

4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. New Palestine (15) 6-0 336 1
  2. Indpls Roncalli (2) 6-0 304 2
  3. NorthWood – 6-0 232 4
  4. E. Central – 5-1 198 5
  5. New Prairie – 6-0 170 6
  6. Kokomo – 6-0 152 7
  7. Martinsville – 5-1 142 10
  8. Ev. Reitz – 6-0 140 9
  9. Mooresville – 5-1 108 3
  10. Indpls Brebeuf – 3-2 44 8
    Others receiving votes: Ev. Memorial 34. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 6. Greenfield 2. Angola 2.

3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. W. Lafayette (10) 6-0 322 1
  2. Gibson Southern (2) 6-0 288 2
  3. Indpls Chatard (4) 4-2 246 3
  4. Norwell (1) 6-0 242 4
  5. Oak Hill – 6-0 190 6
  6. Hanover Central – 6-0 144 7
  7. Owen Valley – 6-0 102 9
  8. Western Boone – 5-1 88 8
  9. Lawrenceburg – 5-1 60 10
  10. Tri-West – 4-2 50 5
    Others receiving votes: Southridge 36. Tippecanoe Valley 32. Guerin Catholic 24. Calumet 16. Yorktown 16. Vincennes 8. Jimtown 6.

2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Linton (13) 6-0 308 1
  2. Andrean (2) 4-2 288 3
  3. LaVille (2) 6-0 254 4
  4. Ev. Mater Dei – 4-2 218 5
  5. Indpls Scecina – 5-1 212 2
  6. Triton Central – 5-1 188 6
  7. Lafayette Catholic – 4-2 108 9
  8. Heritage Christian – 4-2 96 8
  9. Southmont – 6-0 62 NR
  10. Ft. Wayne Luers – 3-3 40 NR
    Others receiving votes: Cass 38. Rochester 24. Eastside 18. Eastbrook 6. S. Vermillion 4. N. Posey 2. Perry Central 2. Alexandria 2.

1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Lutheran (15) 6-0 330 1
  2. Adams Central (2) 6-0 304 2
  3. N. Judson – 6-0 258 3
  4. N. Decatur – 6-0 238 4
  5. Carroll (Flora) – 6-0 176 6
  6. Indpls Park Tudor – 5-1 152 7
  7. Tecumseh – 6-0 108 9
  8. S. Putnam – 5-1 106 8
  9. S. Adams – 4-2 62 5
  10. Sheridan – 5-1 54 NR
    Others receiving votes: Triton 52. Tri 18. Providence 10. Madison-Grant 2.