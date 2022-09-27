The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 27, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Brownsburg (12) 6-0 330 1
- Center Grove (5) 5-1 314 2
- Indpls Cathedral – 4-1 256 3
- Hamilton Southeastern – 6-0 236 4
- Carmel – 4-2 176 T5
- Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 6-0 158 T5
- Indpls Ben Davis – 4-2 144 7
- Crown Point – 6-0 112 9
- Fishers – 4-2 58 NR
- Westfield – 3-3 38 8
Others receiving votes: Penn 18. Elkhart 18. Lawrence Central 8. Zionsville 4.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Mishawaka (13) 6-0 324 2
- Merrillville (2) 5-1 298 3
- Ft. Wayne Snider (1) 5-1 274 4
- Whiteland (1) 5-1 236 1
- Bloomington South – 5-1 188 7
- Lafayette Harrison – 5-1 166 8
- Ft. Wayne North – 4-2 110 9
- Franklin – 4-2 100 10
- Valparaiso – 4-2 96 5
- Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 4-2 36 NR
Others receiving votes: Castle 28. Plainfield 6. Terre Haute South 4. Concord 2. Bloomington North 2.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- New Palestine (15) 6-0 336 1
- Indpls Roncalli (2) 6-0 304 2
- NorthWood – 6-0 232 4
- E. Central – 5-1 198 5
- New Prairie – 6-0 170 6
- Kokomo – 6-0 152 7
- Martinsville – 5-1 142 10
- Ev. Reitz – 6-0 140 9
- Mooresville – 5-1 108 3
- Indpls Brebeuf – 3-2 44 8
Others receiving votes: Ev. Memorial 34. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 6. Greenfield 2. Angola 2.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- W. Lafayette (10) 6-0 322 1
- Gibson Southern (2) 6-0 288 2
- Indpls Chatard (4) 4-2 246 3
- Norwell (1) 6-0 242 4
- Oak Hill – 6-0 190 6
- Hanover Central – 6-0 144 7
- Owen Valley – 6-0 102 9
- Western Boone – 5-1 88 8
- Lawrenceburg – 5-1 60 10
- Tri-West – 4-2 50 5
Others receiving votes: Southridge 36. Tippecanoe Valley 32. Guerin Catholic 24. Calumet 16. Yorktown 16. Vincennes 8. Jimtown 6.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Linton (13) 6-0 308 1
- Andrean (2) 4-2 288 3
- LaVille (2) 6-0 254 4
- Ev. Mater Dei – 4-2 218 5
- Indpls Scecina – 5-1 212 2
- Triton Central – 5-1 188 6
- Lafayette Catholic – 4-2 108 9
- Heritage Christian – 4-2 96 8
- Southmont – 6-0 62 NR
- Ft. Wayne Luers – 3-3 40 NR
Others receiving votes: Cass 38. Rochester 24. Eastside 18. Eastbrook 6. S. Vermillion 4. N. Posey 2. Perry Central 2. Alexandria 2.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Lutheran (15) 6-0 330 1
- Adams Central (2) 6-0 304 2
- N. Judson – 6-0 258 3
- N. Decatur – 6-0 238 4
- Carroll (Flora) – 6-0 176 6
- Indpls Park Tudor – 5-1 152 7
- Tecumseh – 6-0 108 9
- S. Putnam – 5-1 106 8
- S. Adams – 4-2 62 5
- Sheridan – 5-1 54 NR
Others receiving votes: Triton 52. Tri 18. Providence 10. Madison-Grant 2.