Homestead — North Side —
Carroll — South Side —
Bishop Dwenger — Concordia —
Northrop — Bishop Luers —
Wayne — Snider —
East Noble — Norwell —
Columbia City — New Haven —
Bellmont — Leo —
DeKalb — Huntington North —
South Adams — Adams Central —
Southern Wells — Bluffton —
Jay County — Woodlan —
Tri-County at Heritage (Saturday at noon)
West Noble — Garrett —
Central Noble — Lakeland —
Eastside — Prairie Heights —
Fremont — Churubusco —
Angola — Fairfield —
Manchester — Southwood —
Whitko — Tippecanoe Valley —
Rochester — Peru —
Wabash — Northfield —
Maconaquah — North Miami —
Warsaw — Goshen —
Plymouth — Wawasee —
NorthWood — Northridge —
Jimtown — Concord —
Culver Academy — Elkhart Memorial —
9/27 Highlight Zone Prep Football Scoreboard
Homestead — North Side —