*Friday night final scores

Homestead 47 North Side 14 (Kicked off at 9:45 p.m.) Carroll -- South Side -- (Postponed to Saturday, 4:00 p.m.) Bishop Dwenger 21 Concordia 0 (Kicked off at 10:00 p.m.) Northrop -- Bishop Luers -- (Postponed to Saturday, 7:00 p.m.) *Wayne 12 Snider 44 (Kicked off at 8:55 p.m.) *East Noble 35 Norwell 0 (Kicked off at 8:10 p.m.) Columbia City -- New Haven -- (Postponed to Saturday, 7:00 p.m.)Bellmont -- Leo -- (Postponed to Saturday, 11:00 p.m.)*DeKalb 26 Huntington North 7 (Kicked off at 8:30 p.m.)*South Adams 42 Adams Central 14 (Kicked off at 7:30 p.m.) *Southern Wells 14 Bluffton 48 (Kicked off at 7:45 p.m.) Jay County -- Woodlan -- (Postponed to Saturday, 4:00 p.m.)Tri-County -- Heritage -- (Saturday, noon)West Noble -- Garrett -- (Postponed to Saturday, 4:00 p.m.)Central Noble -- Lakeland -- (Postponed to Saturday, 5:00 p.m.) Eastside -- Prairie Heights -- (Postponed to Saturday, 5:00 p.m.) Fremont -- Churubusco -- (Postponed to Saturday, 11:00 a.m.)Angola -- Fairfield -- (Postponed to Saturday, 4:00 p.m.)*Manchester 6 Southwood 41 (Kicked off at 8:45 p.m.)Whitko -- Tippecanoe Valley -- (Postponed to Saturday, 8:00 p.m.)*Rochester 33 Peru 44 (Kicked off at 8:20 p.m.)Wabash -- Northfield -- (Postponed to Saturday, 10:00 a.m.)*Maconaquah 55 North Miami 12 (Kicked off after 7:30 p.m.)Warsaw -- Goshen -- (Postponed to Saturday, 10:00 a.m.)Plymouth -- Wawasee -- (Postponed to Saturday, 7:30 p.m.)NorthWood -- Northridge -- (Postponed to Saturday, TBA)Jimtown -- Concord -- (Postponed to Saturday, noon)Culver Academy -- Elkhart Memorial -- (Postponed to Saturday, 11:00 a.m.)