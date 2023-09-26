INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AP) – The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 26, 2023, rating points and previous rankings:

6A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Brownsburg(13)6-03441
2. Center Grove(3)5-13202
3. Indpls Ben Davis(2)5-13083
4. Crown Point6-02245
5. Hamilton Southeastern5-12006
6. Fishers4-21507
7. Westfield5-11444
8. Indpls Cathedral4-21248
9. Carmel4-27810
10. Penn5-162NR

Others receiving votes: Carroll (Fort Wayne) 12. Lake Central 10. Warsaw 4.

5A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Bloomington North(15)6-03522
2. Ft. Wayne Snider(3)5-12861
3. Bloomington South5-12785
4. Merrillville5-12246
5. Mishawaka5-12007
6. Valparaiso4-21923
7. Lafayette Harrison5-11408
8. Plainfield5-11144
9. Decatur Central4-28210
10. Floyd Central5-1689

Others receiving votes: Concord 20. Ev. North 18. Franklin 6.

4A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. E. Central(17)6-03581
2. Ev. Reitz(1)6-03183
3. Ev. Memorial6-02504
4. New Haven6-02089
5. Northridge5-11767
6. Kokomo5-11722
7. New Palestine4-216010
8. Greenfield5-11305
9. Mississinewa6-046NR
10. New Prairie5-142NR

Others receiving votes: Columbia City 38. Indpls Brebeuf 34. S. Bend Riley 22. Indpls Roncalli 12. Pendleton Hts. 6. Leo 6. Jasper 2.

3A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Indpls Chatard(18)6-03601
2. W. Lafayette5-12524
3. Hanover Central6-02266
4. Hamilton Hts.6-02167
5. Guerin Catholic4-21965
6. Gibson Southern4-214410
7. Tippecanoe Valley6-01289
8. Heritage Hills5-11162
9. Tri-West5-11028
10. Peru6-066NR

Others receiving votes: Vincennes 42. Knox 38. Lawrenceburg 36. Batesville 26. W. Noble 24. Delta 8.

2A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Bluffton(9)6-03122
2. Triton Central(4)5-12764
3. Linton(2)5-12585
4. Brownstown5-12101
5. Heritage Christian(2)5-12066
6. N. Posey5-11708
7. LaVille5-11523
8. Indpls Scecina4-2767
9. Ft. Wayne Luers4-272NR
10. Alexandria5-13410
(tie) S. Vermillion5-134NR

Others receiving votes: Paoli 22. Eastbrook 20. Andrean 14. Greencastle 6. Northeastern 6. Lafayette Catholic 2.

1A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Indpls Lutheran(17)6-03401
2. Adams Central6-03022
3. Carroll (Flora)6-02663
4. Providence6-02224
5. Indpls Park Tudor6-01965
6. S. Putnam5-11546
7. Sheridan5-11387
8. Madison-Grant5-11008
9. N. White6-068NR
10. N. Judson4-230T10

Others receiving votes: W. Central 18. Triton 12. Springs Valley 10. N. Vermillion 4. Pioneer 4. Milan 4. Hagerstown 2.