FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Conference races are getting down to the nitty gritty as we enter week seven of the high school football season and Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports stopped by the WANE-TV studio to break down the area prep scene with sports director Glenn Marini in an all-new edition of “Inside The Zone.”

This Friday marks SAC rivalry week, which has Homestead traveling to Carroll, Luers hosting Dwenger in the Battle of the Bishops, and North Side at South Side in the annual Totem Pole Game.

The Highlight Zone “Game of the Week,” however, could crown the NECC Big Division Champ as 6-0 West Noble hosts 5-1 Lakeland on Friday. At 3-0 in NECC Big Division play, West Noble could clinch the conference title with a win over the Lakers. Lakeland, meanwhile, comes in 1-1 in conference play while leading the NECC offensively by averaging almost 43 points a night.

