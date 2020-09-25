9/25 Highlight Zone Prep Football Scoreboard

INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES FROM 9/25/20
North Side — Homestead —
Concordia — Bishop Dwenger —
Bishop Luers — Northrop —
South Side — Carroll —
Snider — Wayne —
Norwell — East Noble —
Huntington North — DeKalb —
Leo — Bellmont —
New Haven — Columbia City —
Adams Central — South Adams —
Bluffton — Greensburg
Woodlan — Jay County —
Heritage at Tri-County (Saturday at 1 p.m.)
Prairie Heights — Eastside —
Fairfield — Angola —
Lakeland — Central Noble —
Garrett — West Noble —
Churubusco — Fremont —
Northfield — Wabash —
Tippecanoe Valley — Whitko —
Southwood — Manchester —
Peru — Rochester —
North Miami — Maconaquah —
Goshen — Warsaw —
Wawasee — Plymouth —
Northridge — NorthWood —
Concord — Mishawaka —
Eastbrook — Alexandria —
Elwood — Blackford —
Oak Hill — Madison-Grant —
Mississinewa — Frankton —
Lafayette Jeff — Marion —
OHIO HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Fairview — Antwerp —
Hicksville — Ayersville —
Edgerton — Cardinal Stritch —
Tinora — Wayne Trace —