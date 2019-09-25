9/24 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - 1A no. 6 Lakewood Park improved to 10-1-1 on the season with a 3-1 win at Blackhawk Christian (0-9-3) on Tuesday night in boys soccer.

Lakewood's Zach Collins opened the scoring with a goal in the 18th minute. Blackhawk's Jakob Dressler would knot the game at 1-1 just four minutes later. Lakewood would finish the game with two unanswered goals to set the final at 3-1.