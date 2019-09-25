9/24 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

by: Associated Press

6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Avon (14) 5-0 316 1
  2. Carmel – 4-1 274 3
  3. Lafayette Jeff (2) 4-1 242 4
  4. Warren Central – 3-2 190 2
  5. Homestead – 5-0 190 8
  6. Brownsburg – 3-2 162 9
  7. Merrillville – 5-0 100 NR
  8. Ft. Wayne Snider – 4-1 92 5
  9. Fishers – 4-1 72 6
  10. Warsaw – 4-1 36 NR
    Others receiving votes: Indpls N. Central 32. Southport 20. Westfield 16. Hamilton Southeastern 10. Indpls Ben Davis 6. Center Grove 2.

5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. New Palestine (15) 5-0 318 1
  2. Valparaiso (1) 5-0 288 2
  3. Concord – 5-0 222 4
  4. Indpls Cathedral – 3-2 214 3
  5. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 4-1 182 6
  6. Elkhart Central – 5-0 168 7
  7. Franklin – 5-0 124 8
  8. Bloomington North – 4-1 100 10
  9. Terre Haute South – 4-1 34 5
  10. Plainfield – 4-1 30 NR
    (tie) Bloomington South – 3-2 30 NR
    Others receiving votes: Decatur Central 24. Lafayette Harrison 18. Mishawaka 8.

4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. New Prairie (6) 5-0 286 3
  2. E. Central (8) 5-0 284 2
  3. Ev. Memorial – 5-0 226 4
  4. Delta – 5-0 196 5
  5. E. Noble (1) 5-0 178 6
  6. Marion – 4-1 162 7
  7. Mooresville (1) 4-1 154 1
  8. Plymouth – 4-1 102 8
  9. Mississinewa – 4-1 58 T10
  10. Ev. Central – 4-1 52 T10
    Others receiving votes: NorthWood 26. Silver Creek 24. DeKalb 6. Hammond Morton 2. Hobart 2. 14, Leo 2.

3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. W. Lafayette (9) 4-1 284 1
  2. Indpls Chatard (4) 4-1 268 2
  3. Heritage Hills (2) 5-0 256 3
  4. Mishawaka Marian (1) 5-0 222 4
  5. Gibson Southern – 4-1 168 5
  6. Brownstown – 5-0 158 6
  7. Indpls Brebeuf – 4-1 130 7
  8. Southridge – 5-0 110 8
  9. Guerin Catholic – 4-1 78 9
  10. Knox – 5-0 62 10
    Others receiving votes: Edgewood 12. W. Noble 8. Yorktown 2. Lawrenceburg 2.

2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Cass (9) 5-0 298 2
  2. Ev. Mater Dei (5) 4-1 278 3
  3. Western Boone (1) 4-1 224 5
  4. Indpls Scecina – 4-1 222 1
  5. Pioneer (1) 4-1 192 6
  6. Rensselaer – 4-1 132 4
  7. Heritage Christian – 4-1 118 8
  8. LaVille – 4-1 74 9
  9. Linton – 4-1 74 10
  10. Boone Grove – 5-0 68 NR
    Others receiving votes: Eastbrook 44. N. Knox 14. Eastern (Greentown) 12. Triton Central 8. Eastern Hancock 2.

1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Lutheran (12) 4-0 302 1
  2. Adams Central (3) 5-0 276 2
  3. S. Adams (1) 5-0 264 3
  4. Parke Heritage – 5-0 216 4
  5. Southwood – 5-0 198 5
  6. N. Vermillion – 4-1 150 7
  7. W. Washington – 5-0 136 8
  8. Monroe Central – 3-2 58 6
  9. Churubusco – 4-1 56 10
  10. Sheridan – 4-1 50 NR
    Others receiving votes: Attica 26. N. Daviess 20. Lafayette Catholic 8.

