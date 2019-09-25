9/24 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Avon (14) 5-0 316 1
- Carmel – 4-1 274 3
- Lafayette Jeff (2) 4-1 242 4
- Warren Central – 3-2 190 2
- Homestead – 5-0 190 8
- Brownsburg – 3-2 162 9
- Merrillville – 5-0 100 NR
- Ft. Wayne Snider – 4-1 92 5
- Fishers – 4-1 72 6
- Warsaw – 4-1 36 NR
Others receiving votes: Indpls N. Central 32. Southport 20. Westfield 16. Hamilton Southeastern 10. Indpls Ben Davis 6. Center Grove 2.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- New Palestine (15) 5-0 318 1
- Valparaiso (1) 5-0 288 2
- Concord – 5-0 222 4
- Indpls Cathedral – 3-2 214 3
- Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 4-1 182 6
- Elkhart Central – 5-0 168 7
- Franklin – 5-0 124 8
- Bloomington North – 4-1 100 10
- Terre Haute South – 4-1 34 5
- Plainfield – 4-1 30 NR
(tie) Bloomington South – 3-2 30 NR
Others receiving votes: Decatur Central 24. Lafayette Harrison 18. Mishawaka 8.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- New Prairie (6) 5-0 286 3
- E. Central (8) 5-0 284 2
- Ev. Memorial – 5-0 226 4
- Delta – 5-0 196 5
- E. Noble (1) 5-0 178 6
- Marion – 4-1 162 7
- Mooresville (1) 4-1 154 1
- Plymouth – 4-1 102 8
- Mississinewa – 4-1 58 T10
- Ev. Central – 4-1 52 T10
Others receiving votes: NorthWood 26. Silver Creek 24. DeKalb 6. Hammond Morton 2. Hobart 2. 14, Leo 2.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- W. Lafayette (9) 4-1 284 1
- Indpls Chatard (4) 4-1 268 2
- Heritage Hills (2) 5-0 256 3
- Mishawaka Marian (1) 5-0 222 4
- Gibson Southern – 4-1 168 5
- Brownstown – 5-0 158 6
- Indpls Brebeuf – 4-1 130 7
- Southridge – 5-0 110 8
- Guerin Catholic – 4-1 78 9
- Knox – 5-0 62 10
Others receiving votes: Edgewood 12. W. Noble 8. Yorktown 2. Lawrenceburg 2.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Cass (9) 5-0 298 2
- Ev. Mater Dei (5) 4-1 278 3
- Western Boone (1) 4-1 224 5
- Indpls Scecina – 4-1 222 1
- Pioneer (1) 4-1 192 6
- Rensselaer – 4-1 132 4
- Heritage Christian – 4-1 118 8
- LaVille – 4-1 74 9
- Linton – 4-1 74 10
- Boone Grove – 5-0 68 NR
Others receiving votes: Eastbrook 44. N. Knox 14. Eastern (Greentown) 12. Triton Central 8. Eastern Hancock 2.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Lutheran (12) 4-0 302 1
- Adams Central (3) 5-0 276 2
- S. Adams (1) 5-0 264 3
- Parke Heritage – 5-0 216 4
- Southwood – 5-0 198 5
- N. Vermillion – 4-1 150 7
- W. Washington – 5-0 136 8
- Monroe Central – 3-2 58 6
- Churubusco – 4-1 56 10
- Sheridan – 4-1 50 NR
Others receiving votes: Attica 26. N. Daviess 20. Lafayette Catholic 8.