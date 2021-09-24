9/24 Highlight Zone Prep Football Scoreboard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Arts United, Fort Wayne Ballet, and the Fort Wayne Philharmonic announced that the “Go Live: Spotlight on the Arts” event on Saturday will move indoors to the Arts United Center due to the cool temperature and chance of rain. It was originally planned to take place at Freimann Square.

This free community event celebrates the designation of Arts Campus Fort Wayne as a statewide Cultural District and hub for arts and culture in northeast Indiana.