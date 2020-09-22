9/22 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

High School Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 22, 2020, rating points and previous rankings:

6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Center Grove (14) 5-0 280 1
  2. Brownsburg – 5-0 252 2
  3. Merrillville – 4-0 210 4
  4. Lafayette Jeff – 5-0 196 5
  5. Indpls N. Central – 4-1 132 3
  6. Elkhart – 4-0 126 9
  7. Westfield – 4-1 100 NR
  8. Carmel – 3-2 92 10
  9. Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 4-1 46 T6
  10. Lawrence North – 3-2 38 T6
    Others receiving votes: Hamilton Southeastern 32. Homestead 32. Indpls Ben Davis 4.

5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Cathedral (14) 5-0 280 1
  2. Valparaiso – 3-0 248 2
  3. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 4-1 216 4
  4. New Palestine – 3-1 198 5
  5. Ev. North – 5-0 144 6
  6. Whiteland – 4-1 122 7
  7. Decatur Central – 3-2 120 3
  8. Floyd Central – 4-1 100 8
  9. Zionsville – 3-2 48 10
  10. Michigan City – 2-1 26 NR
    Others receiving votes: Lafayette Harrison 20. Ft. Wayne North 12. Bloomington South 4. Castle 2.

4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) (11) 5-0 274 1
  2. Mooresville (3) 5-0 256 2
  3. Jasper – 5-0 202 3
  4. Hobart – 3-1 166 4
  5. E. Central – 4-1 164 5
  6. Ev. Central – 5-0 140 6
  7. Indpls Roncalli – 3-1 94 10
  8. Lowell – 4-0 80 9
  9. Leo – 4-1 78 NR
  10. E. Noble – 4-1 22 7
    Others receiving votes: Columbia City 20. Ft. Wayne Wayne 16. NorthWood 14. Delta 6. Northridge 4. Silver Creek 2. Kankakee Valley 2.

3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Chatard (7) 4-1 264 2
  2. Mishawaka Marian (6) 5-0 262 1
  3. Southridge (1) 5-0 216 3
  4. W. Lafayette – 4-1 206 4
  5. Danville – 3-0 166 5
  6. Indpls Brebeuf – 2-2 128 6
  7. Lawrenceburg – 4-1 118 8
  8. Ft. Wayne Concordia – 3-2 84 9
  9. Mt. Vernon (Posey) – 4-1 42
  10. N. Montgomery – 4-1 24 7
    Others receiving votes: Norwell 8. Franklin Co. 8. Indpls Ritter 6. Gibson Southern 4. Hanover Central 2. Peru 2.

2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Andrean (13) 4-1 272 1
  2. Eastbrook – 4-1 224 2
  3. Heritage Christian – 4-0 210 4
  4. Pioneer – 4-1 206 3
  5. Eastside – 5-0 158 5
  6. Tell City (1) 5-0 150 7
  7. Triton Central – 4-1 112 T8
  8. Tipton – 3-1 54 10
  9. Eastern (Greentown) – 5-0 52 NR
  10. S. Vermillion – 4-1 44 6
    Others receiving votes: Fairfield 24. Eastern Hancock 10. Lapel 10. LaVille 10. Ft. Wayne Luers 4.

1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Lutheran (13) 5-0 278 1
  2. S. Adams (1) 5-0 252 2
  3. Parke Heritage – 4-0 214 3
  4. Southwood – 5-0 192 4
  5. Adams Central – 4-1 160 T5
  6. W. Washington – 4-0 116 7
  7. S. Putnam – 5-0 104 8
  8. Covenant Christian – 5-0 102 9
  9. Lafayette Catholic – 1-2 52 T5
  10. N. Daviess – 4-0 26 NR
    Others receiving votes: N. Judson 24. Sheridan 8. Monroe Central 6. Milan 2. Churubusco 2. Tri-Central 2.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss