9/22 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 22, 2020, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Center Grove (14) 5-0 280 1
- Brownsburg – 5-0 252 2
- Merrillville – 4-0 210 4
- Lafayette Jeff – 5-0 196 5
- Indpls N. Central – 4-1 132 3
- Elkhart – 4-0 126 9
- Westfield – 4-1 100 NR
- Carmel – 3-2 92 10
- Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 4-1 46 T6
- Lawrence North – 3-2 38 T6
Others receiving votes: Hamilton Southeastern 32. Homestead 32. Indpls Ben Davis 4.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Cathedral (14) 5-0 280 1
- Valparaiso – 3-0 248 2
- Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 4-1 216 4
- New Palestine – 3-1 198 5
- Ev. North – 5-0 144 6
- Whiteland – 4-1 122 7
- Decatur Central – 3-2 120 3
- Floyd Central – 4-1 100 8
- Zionsville – 3-2 48 10
- Michigan City – 2-1 26 NR
Others receiving votes: Lafayette Harrison 20. Ft. Wayne North 12. Bloomington South 4. Castle 2.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Mt. Vernon (Hancock) (11) 5-0 274 1
- Mooresville (3) 5-0 256 2
- Jasper – 5-0 202 3
- Hobart – 3-1 166 4
- E. Central – 4-1 164 5
- Ev. Central – 5-0 140 6
- Indpls Roncalli – 3-1 94 10
- Lowell – 4-0 80 9
- Leo – 4-1 78 NR
- E. Noble – 4-1 22 7
Others receiving votes: Columbia City 20. Ft. Wayne Wayne 16. NorthWood 14. Delta 6. Northridge 4. Silver Creek 2. Kankakee Valley 2.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Chatard (7) 4-1 264 2
- Mishawaka Marian (6) 5-0 262 1
- Southridge (1) 5-0 216 3
- W. Lafayette – 4-1 206 4
- Danville – 3-0 166 5
- Indpls Brebeuf – 2-2 128 6
- Lawrenceburg – 4-1 118 8
- Ft. Wayne Concordia – 3-2 84 9
- Mt. Vernon (Posey) – 4-1 42
- N. Montgomery – 4-1 24 7
Others receiving votes: Norwell 8. Franklin Co. 8. Indpls Ritter 6. Gibson Southern 4. Hanover Central 2. Peru 2.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Andrean (13) 4-1 272 1
- Eastbrook – 4-1 224 2
- Heritage Christian – 4-0 210 4
- Pioneer – 4-1 206 3
- Eastside – 5-0 158 5
- Tell City (1) 5-0 150 7
- Triton Central – 4-1 112 T8
- Tipton – 3-1 54 10
- Eastern (Greentown) – 5-0 52 NR
- S. Vermillion – 4-1 44 6
Others receiving votes: Fairfield 24. Eastern Hancock 10. Lapel 10. LaVille 10. Ft. Wayne Luers 4.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Lutheran (13) 5-0 278 1
- S. Adams (1) 5-0 252 2
- Parke Heritage – 4-0 214 3
- Southwood – 5-0 192 4
- Adams Central – 4-1 160 T5
- W. Washington – 4-0 116 7
- S. Putnam – 5-0 104 8
- Covenant Christian – 5-0 102 9
- Lafayette Catholic – 1-2 52 T5
- N. Daviess – 4-0 26 NR
Others receiving votes: N. Judson 24. Sheridan 8. Monroe Central 6. Milan 2. Churubusco 2. Tri-Central 2.