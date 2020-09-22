9/22 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Carroll senior Rylan Lochmueller scored both of the Chargers' goals as 3A no. 5 Carroll topped Homestead 2-0 at Pat Teagarden Field on Monday night to headline area boys soccer action.

Lochmuller scored in the 21st minute to give Carroll a 1-0 lead at half. Amir Mojtahedi hit Lochmueller for a goal in the 46th minute to make it 2-0 and set the final.