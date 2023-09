FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – New Haven would grind out a tough 21-7 win over previously unbeaten Columbia City in the “Game of the Week” to take sole possession of first place in the NE8, Homestead upset 5A no. 1 Snider in overtime, while Adams Central, Bluffton, and West Noble all stayed undefeated to headline area prep football action in week six of the Highlight Zone!