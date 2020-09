FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The ACAC will take center stage this Friday as the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as Adams Central heads to South Adams!

Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports and WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini break down the match-up between the Jets and Starfires. Plus, the duo tries to sort out the SAC, NE8, and NECC as conference title games heat up here in week six!