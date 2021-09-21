9/21 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

Associated Press

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 21, 2021, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Center Grove (15) 5-0 300 1
  2. Westfield – 4-1 244 3
  3. Merrillville – 5-0 242 2
  4. Carmel – 4-1 210 4
  5. Brownsburg – 4-1 180 5
  6. Warren Central – 4-1 158 7
  7. Hamilton Southeastern – 4-1 106 6
  8. Lawrence North – 3-1 52 8
  9. Indpls Ben Davis – 2-3 40 T10
  10. Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 4-1 38 NR
    Others receiving votes: Warsaw 36. Chesterton 20. Homestead 12. Fishers 6. Franklin Central 6.

5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Cathedral (15) 5-0 300 1
  2. Valparaiso – 5-0 264 2
  3. Bloomington South – 5-0 226 3
  4. Decatur Central – 4-1 214 4
  5. Mishawaka – 4-1 166 6
  6. Zionsville – 3-2 124 7
  7. Ft. Wayne Snider – 3-1 106 9
  8. Lafayette Harrison – 4-1 90 10
  9. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 3-2 62 5
  10. Bloomington North – 4-1 48 NR
    Others receiving votes: Castle 34. Concord 10. Kokomo 6.

4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Roncalli (13) 5-0 296 1
  2. Leo (2) 5-0 256 3
  3. Jasper – 5-0 228 4
  4. Mooresville – 4-1 194 2
  5. E. Central – 4-1 190 5
  6. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) – 4-1 148 8
  7. E. Noble – 4-1 84 6
  8. Ev. Memorial – 4-1 78 NR
  9. Indpls Chatard – 1-4 56 10
  10. Logansport – 4-0 48 NR
    Others receiving votes: Northridge 44. Hobart 10. Northview 8. New Prairie 8. Martinsville 2.

3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Brebeuf (13) 5-0 296 1
  2. W. Lafayette (2) 5-0 272 2
  3. Gibson Southern – 4-1 220 4
  4. Danville – 4-1 184 5
  5. Mt. Vernon (Posey) – 5-0 154 6
  6. Lawrenceburg – 4-1 128 7
  7. Tri-West – 4-1 126 3
  8. Brownstown – 5-0 92 8
  9. Tippecanoe Valley – 5-0 72 9
  10. Owen Valley – 5-0 60 10
    Others receiving votes: Mishawaka Marian 14. Norwell 10. Western Boone 10. Heritage Hills 6. Calumet 4. Jimtown 2.

2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Ft. Wayne Luers (14) 5-0 298 1
  2. Eastbrook (1) 5-0 266 2
  3. Heritage Christian – 5-0 214 3
  4. Tipton – 5-0 192 4
  5. Eastside – 5-0 164 5
  6. Linton – 5-0 150 7
  7. Andrean – 3-2 106 9
  8. Ev. Mater Dei – 3-2 100 6
  9. Southmont – 5-0 50 NR
  10. Speedway – 4-1 46 8
    Others receiving votes: Monrovia 16. N. Posey 12. Lafayette Catholic 12. Lapel 8. Indpls Scecina 8. Centerville 4. LaVille 2. N. Knox 2.

1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Lutheran (10) 5-0 286 2
  2. Monroe Central (3) 5-0 254 4
  3. Adams Central (1) 4-1 246 3
  4. Winamac – 3-0 198 5
  5. S. Adams (1) 4-1 194 1
  6. Covenant Christian – 4-1 164 6
  7. S. Putnam – 4-1 102 10
  8. N. Judson – 4-1 60 T7
  9. Parke Heritage – 3-2 50 T7
  10. Springs Valley – 4-1 42 9
    Others receiving votes: Churubusco 20. Carroll (Flora) 18. Indpls Park Tudor 12. N. Daviess 2. Edinburgh 2.

