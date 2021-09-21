9/21 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 21, 2021, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Center Grove (15) 5-0 300 1
- Westfield – 4-1 244 3
- Merrillville – 5-0 242 2
- Carmel – 4-1 210 4
- Brownsburg – 4-1 180 5
- Warren Central – 4-1 158 7
- Hamilton Southeastern – 4-1 106 6
- Lawrence North – 3-1 52 8
- Indpls Ben Davis – 2-3 40 T10
- Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 4-1 38 NR
Others receiving votes: Warsaw 36. Chesterton 20. Homestead 12. Fishers 6. Franklin Central 6.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Cathedral (15) 5-0 300 1
- Valparaiso – 5-0 264 2
- Bloomington South – 5-0 226 3
- Decatur Central – 4-1 214 4
- Mishawaka – 4-1 166 6
- Zionsville – 3-2 124 7
- Ft. Wayne Snider – 3-1 106 9
- Lafayette Harrison – 4-1 90 10
- Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 3-2 62 5
- Bloomington North – 4-1 48 NR
Others receiving votes: Castle 34. Concord 10. Kokomo 6.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Roncalli (13) 5-0 296 1
- Leo (2) 5-0 256 3
- Jasper – 5-0 228 4
- Mooresville – 4-1 194 2
- E. Central – 4-1 190 5
- Mt. Vernon (Hancock) – 4-1 148 8
- E. Noble – 4-1 84 6
- Ev. Memorial – 4-1 78 NR
- Indpls Chatard – 1-4 56 10
- Logansport – 4-0 48 NR
Others receiving votes: Northridge 44. Hobart 10. Northview 8. New Prairie 8. Martinsville 2.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Brebeuf (13) 5-0 296 1
- W. Lafayette (2) 5-0 272 2
- Gibson Southern – 4-1 220 4
- Danville – 4-1 184 5
- Mt. Vernon (Posey) – 5-0 154 6
- Lawrenceburg – 4-1 128 7
- Tri-West – 4-1 126 3
- Brownstown – 5-0 92 8
- Tippecanoe Valley – 5-0 72 9
- Owen Valley – 5-0 60 10
Others receiving votes: Mishawaka Marian 14. Norwell 10. Western Boone 10. Heritage Hills 6. Calumet 4. Jimtown 2.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Ft. Wayne Luers (14) 5-0 298 1
- Eastbrook (1) 5-0 266 2
- Heritage Christian – 5-0 214 3
- Tipton – 5-0 192 4
- Eastside – 5-0 164 5
- Linton – 5-0 150 7
- Andrean – 3-2 106 9
- Ev. Mater Dei – 3-2 100 6
- Southmont – 5-0 50 NR
- Speedway – 4-1 46 8
Others receiving votes: Monrovia 16. N. Posey 12. Lafayette Catholic 12. Lapel 8. Indpls Scecina 8. Centerville 4. LaVille 2. N. Knox 2.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Lutheran (10) 5-0 286 2
- Monroe Central (3) 5-0 254 4
- Adams Central (1) 4-1 246 3
- Winamac – 3-0 198 5
- S. Adams (1) 4-1 194 1
- Covenant Christian – 4-1 164 6
- S. Putnam – 4-1 102 10
- N. Judson – 4-1 60 T7
- Parke Heritage – 3-2 50 T7
- Springs Valley – 4-1 42 9
Others receiving votes: Churubusco 20. Carroll (Flora) 18. Indpls Park Tudor 12. N. Daviess 2. Edinburgh 2.