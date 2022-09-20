By The Associated Press
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 20, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:

6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Brownsburg (12) 5-0 330 1
  2. Center Grove (5) 4-1 314 2
  3. Indpls Cathedral – 3-1 260 3
  4. Hamilton Southeastern – 5-0 230 4
  5. Carmel – 3-2 162 5
    (tie) Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 5-0 162 7
  6. Indpls Ben Davis – 3-2 154 8
  7. Westfield – 3-2 72 6
  8. Crown Point – 5-0 60 NR
  9. Zionsville – 4-1 46 10
    Others receiving votes: Fishers 40. Lawrence Central 18. Elkhart 14. Penn 8.

5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Whiteland (15) 5-0 336 1
  2. Mishawaka (2) 5-0 294 2
  3. Merrillville – 4-1 272 3
  4. Ft. Wayne Snider – 4-1 242 4
  5. Valparaiso – 4-1 202 5
  6. Castle – 4-1 154 9
  7. Bloomington South – 4-1 120 T10
  8. Lafayette Harrison – 4-1 94 NR
  9. Ft. Wayne North – 3-2 88 T10
  10. Franklin – 3-2 32 6
    Others receiving votes: Decatur Central 26. Ft. Wayne Dwenger 4. Ev. North 2. Columbus East 2. Terre Haute South 2.

4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. New Palestine (15) 5-0 336 1
  2. Indpls Roncalli (2) 5-0 306 2
  3. Mooresville – 5-0 248 3
  4. NorthWood – 5-0 194 T5
  5. E. Central – 4-1 184 4
  6. New Prairie – 5-0 172 T5
  7. Kokomo – 5-0 146 7
  8. Indpls Brebeuf – 3-1 104 8
  9. Ev. Reitz – 5-0 80 9
  10. Martinsville – 4-1 56 NR
    Others receiving votes: Ev. Memorial 22. Greenfield 10. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 8. Hobart 2. Northview 2.

3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. W. Lafayette (11) 5-0 326 1
  2. Gibson Southern (1) 5-0 284 2
  3. Indpls Chatard (5) 3-2 270 3
  4. Norwell – 5-0 230 4
  5. Tri-West – 4-1 174 5
  6. Oak Hill – 5-0 140 7
  7. Hanover Central – 5-0 102 10
  8. Western Boone – 4-1 98 8
  9. Owen Valley – 5-0 60 NR
  10. Lawrenceburg – 4-1 56 NR
    Others receiving votes: Guerin Catholic 46. Southridge 30. Tippecanoe Valley 22. Yorktown 12. Vincennes 10. Calumet 4. Jimtown 4. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 2.

2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Linton (13) 5-0 306 1
  2. Indpls Scecina (1) 5-0 290 2
  3. Andrean (2) 3-2 256 3
  4. LaVille (1) 5-0 240 4
  5. Ev. Mater Dei – 3-2 176 8
  6. Triton Central – 4-1 170 T6
  7. Cass – 5-0 130 10
  8. Heritage Christian – 3-2 58 T6
  9. Lafayette Catholic – 3-2 54 NR
  10. Alexandria – 4-1 50 NR
    Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Luers 38. Southmont 26. N. Posey 22. Brownstown 20. Eastside 16. Eastbrook 12. Rochester 6.

1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Lutheran (15) 5-0 332 1
  2. Adams Central (2) 5-0 304 2
  3. N. Judson – 5-0 242 3
  4. N. Decatur – 5-0 228 5
  5. S. Adams – 4-1 178 6
  6. Carroll (Flora) – 5-0 146 8
  7. Indpls Park Tudor – 4-1 136 4
  8. S. Putnam – 4-1 82 9
  9. Tecumseh – 5-0 68 10
  10. Triton – 4-1 64 NR
    Others receiving votes: Sheridan 40. Providence 24. Tri 16. Covenant Christian 6. Edinburgh 4.