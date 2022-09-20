By The Associated Press
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 20, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Brownsburg (12) 5-0 330 1
- Center Grove (5) 4-1 314 2
- Indpls Cathedral – 3-1 260 3
- Hamilton Southeastern – 5-0 230 4
- Carmel – 3-2 162 5
(tie) Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 5-0 162 7
- Indpls Ben Davis – 3-2 154 8
- Westfield – 3-2 72 6
- Crown Point – 5-0 60 NR
- Zionsville – 4-1 46 10
Others receiving votes: Fishers 40. Lawrence Central 18. Elkhart 14. Penn 8.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Whiteland (15) 5-0 336 1
- Mishawaka (2) 5-0 294 2
- Merrillville – 4-1 272 3
- Ft. Wayne Snider – 4-1 242 4
- Valparaiso – 4-1 202 5
- Castle – 4-1 154 9
- Bloomington South – 4-1 120 T10
- Lafayette Harrison – 4-1 94 NR
- Ft. Wayne North – 3-2 88 T10
- Franklin – 3-2 32 6
Others receiving votes: Decatur Central 26. Ft. Wayne Dwenger 4. Ev. North 2. Columbus East 2. Terre Haute South 2.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- New Palestine (15) 5-0 336 1
- Indpls Roncalli (2) 5-0 306 2
- Mooresville – 5-0 248 3
- NorthWood – 5-0 194 T5
- E. Central – 4-1 184 4
- New Prairie – 5-0 172 T5
- Kokomo – 5-0 146 7
- Indpls Brebeuf – 3-1 104 8
- Ev. Reitz – 5-0 80 9
- Martinsville – 4-1 56 NR
Others receiving votes: Ev. Memorial 22. Greenfield 10. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 8. Hobart 2. Northview 2.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- W. Lafayette (11) 5-0 326 1
- Gibson Southern (1) 5-0 284 2
- Indpls Chatard (5) 3-2 270 3
- Norwell – 5-0 230 4
- Tri-West – 4-1 174 5
- Oak Hill – 5-0 140 7
- Hanover Central – 5-0 102 10
- Western Boone – 4-1 98 8
- Owen Valley – 5-0 60 NR
- Lawrenceburg – 4-1 56 NR
Others receiving votes: Guerin Catholic 46. Southridge 30. Tippecanoe Valley 22. Yorktown 12. Vincennes 10. Calumet 4. Jimtown 4. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 2.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Linton (13) 5-0 306 1
- Indpls Scecina (1) 5-0 290 2
- Andrean (2) 3-2 256 3
- LaVille (1) 5-0 240 4
- Ev. Mater Dei – 3-2 176 8
- Triton Central – 4-1 170 T6
- Cass – 5-0 130 10
- Heritage Christian – 3-2 58 T6
- Lafayette Catholic – 3-2 54 NR
- Alexandria – 4-1 50 NR
Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Luers 38. Southmont 26. N. Posey 22. Brownstown 20. Eastside 16. Eastbrook 12. Rochester 6.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Lutheran (15) 5-0 332 1
- Adams Central (2) 5-0 304 2
- N. Judson – 5-0 242 3
- N. Decatur – 5-0 228 5
- S. Adams – 4-1 178 6
- Carroll (Flora) – 5-0 146 8
- Indpls Park Tudor – 4-1 136 4
- S. Putnam – 4-1 82 9
- Tecumseh – 5-0 68 10
- Triton – 4-1 64 NR
Others receiving votes: Sheridan 40. Providence 24. Tri 16. Covenant Christian 6. Edinburgh 4.