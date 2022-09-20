By The Associated Press

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 20, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:

6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

Brownsburg (12) 5-0 330 1 Center Grove (5) 4-1 314 2 Indpls Cathedral – 3-1 260 3 Hamilton Southeastern – 5-0 230 4 Carmel – 3-2 162 5

(tie) Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 5-0 162 7 Indpls Ben Davis – 3-2 154 8 Westfield – 3-2 72 6 Crown Point – 5-0 60 NR Zionsville – 4-1 46 10

Others receiving votes: Fishers 40. Lawrence Central 18. Elkhart 14. Penn 8.

5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

Whiteland (15) 5-0 336 1 Mishawaka (2) 5-0 294 2 Merrillville – 4-1 272 3 Ft. Wayne Snider – 4-1 242 4 Valparaiso – 4-1 202 5 Castle – 4-1 154 9 Bloomington South – 4-1 120 T10 Lafayette Harrison – 4-1 94 NR Ft. Wayne North – 3-2 88 T10 Franklin – 3-2 32 6

Others receiving votes: Decatur Central 26. Ft. Wayne Dwenger 4. Ev. North 2. Columbus East 2. Terre Haute South 2.

4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

New Palestine (15) 5-0 336 1 Indpls Roncalli (2) 5-0 306 2 Mooresville – 5-0 248 3 NorthWood – 5-0 194 T5 E. Central – 4-1 184 4 New Prairie – 5-0 172 T5 Kokomo – 5-0 146 7 Indpls Brebeuf – 3-1 104 8 Ev. Reitz – 5-0 80 9 Martinsville – 4-1 56 NR

Others receiving votes: Ev. Memorial 22. Greenfield 10. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 8. Hobart 2. Northview 2.

3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

W. Lafayette (11) 5-0 326 1 Gibson Southern (1) 5-0 284 2 Indpls Chatard (5) 3-2 270 3 Norwell – 5-0 230 4 Tri-West – 4-1 174 5 Oak Hill – 5-0 140 7 Hanover Central – 5-0 102 10 Western Boone – 4-1 98 8 Owen Valley – 5-0 60 NR Lawrenceburg – 4-1 56 NR

Others receiving votes: Guerin Catholic 46. Southridge 30. Tippecanoe Valley 22. Yorktown 12. Vincennes 10. Calumet 4. Jimtown 4. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 2.

2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

Linton (13) 5-0 306 1 Indpls Scecina (1) 5-0 290 2 Andrean (2) 3-2 256 3 LaVille (1) 5-0 240 4 Ev. Mater Dei – 3-2 176 8 Triton Central – 4-1 170 T6 Cass – 5-0 130 10 Heritage Christian – 3-2 58 T6 Lafayette Catholic – 3-2 54 NR Alexandria – 4-1 50 NR

Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Luers 38. Southmont 26. N. Posey 22. Brownstown 20. Eastside 16. Eastbrook 12. Rochester 6.

1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs