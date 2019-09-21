9/20 Highlight Zone – Week 5

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In a battle of 6A top 10 teams no. 8 Homestead topped 5th-ranked Snider 49-36 in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” and now stand alone atop the SAC standings at 5-0, headlining week 5 in the Fort Wayne area!
by: Glenn MariniPosted: / Updated:
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In a battle of 6A top 10 teams no. 8 Homestead topped 5th-ranked Snider 49-36 in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” and now stand alone atop the SAC standings at 5-0, headlining week 5 in the Fort Wayne area!