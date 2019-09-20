9/20 Highlight Zone Prep Football Scoreboard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - 3A no. 3 Carroll scored in the third minute and never looked back as the Chargers topped two-time defending SAC champ Northrop 4-0 on Thursday night to headline area boys soccer.

Sam Michaels scored in the third minute to give Carroll a 1-0 lead. That lead became 2-0 in the 10th minute when Michael Frank found the net for the Chargers. Nick Harding scored in the 40th minute to give the Chargers a 3-0 lead at half.