Snider — Homestead —
Carroll — Bishop Dwenger —
Concordia — Northrop —
Bishop Luers — North Side —
South Side — Wayne —
Leo — East Noble —
DeKalb — Columbia City —
Norwell — New Haven —
Huntington North — Bellmont —
South Adams — Monroe Central —
Heritage — Adams Central —
Bluffton — Jay County —
Woodlan — Southern Wells —
Garrett — Eastside —
Lakeland — Angola —
West Noble — Fairfield —
Churubusco — Prairie Heights —
Central Noble — Fremont —
Southwood — Wabash —
Northfield — Manchester —
North Miami — Whitko —
Tippecanoe Valley — Rochester —
Peru — Maconaquah —
Northridge — Warsaw —
Wawasee — NorthWood —
Plymouth — Elkhart Memorial —
Concord — Goshen —
9/20 Highlight Zone Prep Football Scoreboard
Snider — Homestead —