9/20 GOTW Extended Lites and Interviews: Homestead beats Snider in heavyweight bout

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Forget the ‘Thrilla in Manilla.’ This is the ‘Attack in the SAC.”

Homestead earns the victory over Snider in the Highlight Zone Game of the Week, 49-36. The Spartans offense was nearly unstoppable as they move to 5-0 on the year.

Homestead quarterback Luke Goode threw for 366 yards and four touchdowns (another touchdown rushing too) and running back Braeden Hardwick rushed for 165 more yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The Spartans face North Side next Friday while the Panthers take on Wayne.