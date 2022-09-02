North Side — Carroll —
Homestead — Bishop Luers —
Concordia — Snider —
South Side — Bishop Dwenger —
Northrop — Wayne —
Norwell — Leo —
New Haven — DeKalb —
East Noble — Huntington North —
Bellmont — Columbia City —
Adams Central — Covenant Christian —
Bluffton — South Adams —
Heritage — Woodlan —
Southern Wells — Jay County —
Garrett — Churubusco —
Eastside — West Noble —
Fairfield — Central Noble —
Prairie Heights — Lakeland —
North Central (Ohio) — Fremont —
Angola — Chelsea (Mich.) —
Manchester — Wabash —
North Miami — Southwood —
Northfield — Maconaquah —
Peru — Tippecanoe Valley —
Whitko — Rochester —
Plymouth — Warsaw —
Goshen — Wawasee —
Concord — NorthWood —
Northridge — Mishawaka —
Eastbrook — Oak Hill —
Blackford — Alexandria —
Elwood — Frankton —
Mississinewa — Madison-Grant —
Lafayette Harrison — Marion —
North Side — Carroll —