FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After this coming Friday we’ll be two thirds of the way through the regular season, and this week Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports and WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini break down what we know and what we don’t in an all-new edition of “Inside The Zone.”

The Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” will pit Adams Central against rival South Adams in Berne in a game that will go a long way in determining an ACAC champion. The Jets come in 5-0 and ranked no. 2 in the 1A state poll while the Starfires are 4-1 and ranked no. 5 in 1A.

Tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. on Friday for the area’s best coverage!