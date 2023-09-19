INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 19, 2023, rating points and previous rankings:

6A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Brownsburg(10)5-02861
2. Center Grove(4)4-1272T2
3. Indpls Ben Davis(1)4-1244T2
4. Westfield5-02145
5. Crown Point5-01647
6. Hamilton Southeastern4-11424
7. Fishers3-2866
8. Indpls Cathedral3-28010
9. Warsaw5-046NR
10. Carmel3-244NR

Others receiving votes: Penn 42. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 12. Lawrence North 10. Lawrence Central 8.

5A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Ft. Wayne Snider(15)5-03001
2. Bloomington North5-02542
3. Valparaiso4-12323
4. Plainfield5-02084
5. Bloomington South4-11705
6. Merrillville4-11546
7. Mishawaka4-11287
8. Lafayette Harrison4-11148
9. Floyd Central4-134NR
10. Decatur Central3-222NR

Others receiving votes: Ev. North 14. Concord 10. Franklin 4. Hammond Central 2. Castle 2. Michigan City 2.

4A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. E. Central(14)5-02981
2. Kokomo5-02463
3. Ev. Reitz(1)5-02382
4. Ev. Memorial5-01784
5. Greenfield5-01585
6. Columbia City5-01306
7. Northridge4-11087
8. Indpls Roncalli3-2928
9. New Haven5-068NR
10. New Palestine3-25610

Others receiving votes: New Prairie 34. Mississinewa 18. Northview 14. Indpls Brebeuf 4. Leo 4. Martinsville 2. S. Bend Riley 2.

3A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Indpls Chatard(15)5-03001
2. Heritage Hills5-02243
3. Lawrenceburg4-11984
4. W. Lafayette4-11745
(tie) Guerin Catholic4-11742
6. Hanover Central5-01466
7. Hamilton Hts.5-01148
8. Tri-West4-1947
9. Tippecanoe Valley5-050NR
10. Gibson Southern3-248NR

Others receiving votes: Peru 42. Knox 40. W. Noble 22. Vincennes 20. Delta 4.

2A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Brownstown(10)5-02782
2. Bluffton5-02264
3. LaVille(1)5-02203
4. Triton Central(2)4-12025
5. Linton4-11587
6. Heritage Christian(2)4-1154NR
7. Indpls Scecina4-11381
8. N. Posey4-11006
9. Northeastern5-07610
10. Alexandria5-058NR

Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Luers 12. S. Vermillion 12. Paoli 6. Andrean 4. Cascade 2. Greencastle 2. Rochester 2.

1A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Indpls Lutheran(15)5-03001
2. Adams Central5-02642
3. Carroll (Flora)5-02383
4. Providence5-01944
5. Indpls Park Tudor5-01645
6. S. Putnam4-11346
7. Sheridan4-11247
8. Madison-Grant4-182NR
9. Pioneer4-160NR
10. N. Judson3-22610
(tie) Clinton Prairie4-1269

Others receiving votes: N. White 18. Springs Valley 6. Triton 6. S. Adams 4. Covenant Christian 2. N. Vermillion 2.