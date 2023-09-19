INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 19, 2023, rating points and previous rankings:
|6A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Brownsburg
|(10)
|5-0
|286
|1
|2. Center Grove
|(4)
|4-1
|272
|T2
|3. Indpls Ben Davis
|(1)
|4-1
|244
|T2
|4. Westfield
|–
|5-0
|214
|5
|5. Crown Point
|–
|5-0
|164
|7
|6. Hamilton Southeastern
|–
|4-1
|142
|4
|7. Fishers
|–
|3-2
|86
|6
|8. Indpls Cathedral
|–
|3-2
|80
|10
|9. Warsaw
|–
|5-0
|46
|NR
|10. Carmel
|–
|3-2
|44
|NR
Others receiving votes: Penn 42. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 12. Lawrence North 10. Lawrence Central 8.
|5A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Ft. Wayne Snider
|(15)
|5-0
|300
|1
|2. Bloomington North
|–
|5-0
|254
|2
|3. Valparaiso
|–
|4-1
|232
|3
|4. Plainfield
|–
|5-0
|208
|4
|5. Bloomington South
|–
|4-1
|170
|5
|6. Merrillville
|–
|4-1
|154
|6
|7. Mishawaka
|–
|4-1
|128
|7
|8. Lafayette Harrison
|–
|4-1
|114
|8
|9. Floyd Central
|–
|4-1
|34
|NR
|10. Decatur Central
|–
|3-2
|22
|NR
Others receiving votes: Ev. North 14. Concord 10. Franklin 4. Hammond Central 2. Castle 2. Michigan City 2.
|4A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. E. Central
|(14)
|5-0
|298
|1
|2. Kokomo
|–
|5-0
|246
|3
|3. Ev. Reitz
|(1)
|5-0
|238
|2
|4. Ev. Memorial
|–
|5-0
|178
|4
|5. Greenfield
|–
|5-0
|158
|5
|6. Columbia City
|–
|5-0
|130
|6
|7. Northridge
|–
|4-1
|108
|7
|8. Indpls Roncalli
|–
|3-2
|92
|8
|9. New Haven
|–
|5-0
|68
|NR
|10. New Palestine
|–
|3-2
|56
|10
Others receiving votes: New Prairie 34. Mississinewa 18. Northview 14. Indpls Brebeuf 4. Leo 4. Martinsville 2. S. Bend Riley 2.
|3A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Indpls Chatard
|(15)
|5-0
|300
|1
|2. Heritage Hills
|–
|5-0
|224
|3
|3. Lawrenceburg
|–
|4-1
|198
|4
|4. W. Lafayette
|–
|4-1
|174
|5
|(tie) Guerin Catholic
|–
|4-1
|174
|2
|6. Hanover Central
|–
|5-0
|146
|6
|7. Hamilton Hts.
|–
|5-0
|114
|8
|8. Tri-West
|–
|4-1
|94
|7
|9. Tippecanoe Valley
|–
|5-0
|50
|NR
|10. Gibson Southern
|–
|3-2
|48
|NR
Others receiving votes: Peru 42. Knox 40. W. Noble 22. Vincennes 20. Delta 4.
|2A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Brownstown
|(10)
|5-0
|278
|2
|2. Bluffton
|–
|5-0
|226
|4
|3. LaVille
|(1)
|5-0
|220
|3
|4. Triton Central
|(2)
|4-1
|202
|5
|5. Linton
|–
|4-1
|158
|7
|6. Heritage Christian
|(2)
|4-1
|154
|NR
|7. Indpls Scecina
|–
|4-1
|138
|1
|8. N. Posey
|–
|4-1
|100
|6
|9. Northeastern
|–
|5-0
|76
|10
|10. Alexandria
|–
|5-0
|58
|NR
Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Luers 12. S. Vermillion 12. Paoli 6. Andrean 4. Cascade 2. Greencastle 2. Rochester 2.
|1A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Indpls Lutheran
|(15)
|5-0
|300
|1
|2. Adams Central
|–
|5-0
|264
|2
|3. Carroll (Flora)
|–
|5-0
|238
|3
|4. Providence
|–
|5-0
|194
|4
|5. Indpls Park Tudor
|–
|5-0
|164
|5
|6. S. Putnam
|–
|4-1
|134
|6
|7. Sheridan
|–
|4-1
|124
|7
|8. Madison-Grant
|–
|4-1
|82
|NR
|9. Pioneer
|–
|4-1
|60
|NR
|10. N. Judson
|–
|3-2
|26
|10
|(tie) Clinton Prairie
|–
|4-1
|26
|9
Others receiving votes: N. White 18. Springs Valley 6. Triton 6. S. Adams 4. Covenant Christian 2. N. Vermillion 2.