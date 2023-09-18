FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The sixth week of the high school football season is upon us and conference races are heating up as Justin Kenny of Optimum Performances Sports helps us break down the local football landscape in an all-new edition of “Inside The Zone.”

We should have more clarity in the NE8 after this Friday night, as 5-0 Columbia City heads to 5-0 New Haven in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

Meanwhile, Snider heads to Homestead coming off a 27-24 win over Carroll last week, while Bishop Luers heads to North Side in another key SAC battle.

In the ACAC, Adams Central made a statement last Friday with a 38-0 win over previously unbeaten Heritage. The Jets will host rival South Adams this Friday night.

In the NECC, West Noble will look to stay unbeaten when travel to Garrett on Friday.

Tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. on Friday for Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show!