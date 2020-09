LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WANE) - In a game that could go a long way in deciding the NE8 Conference title, Leo took that to heart in a 24-0 shutout over East Noble.

Coming into this match-up, East Noble had not lost a NE8 game since the 2017 season, but Leo's ferocious defense wouldn't let East Noble's "ground-and pound" style of football prevail.