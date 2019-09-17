9/17 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

High School Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 17, 2019, rating points and previous rankings:

6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Avon (8) 4-0 304 1
  2. Warren Central (5) 3-1 284 2
  3. Carmel – 3-1 244 3
  4. Lafayette Jeff (2) 4-0 198 4
  5. Ft. Wayne Snider (1) 4-0 174 5
  6. Fishers – 4-0 162 7
  7. Westfield – 4-0 128 8
  8. Homestead – 4-0 92 9
  9. Brownsburg – 2-2 90 6
  10. Center Grove – 1-3 34 10
    Others receiving votes: Southport 22. Merrillville 20. Warsaw 4. Indpls N. Central 2. Lawrence Central 2.

5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. New Palestine (15) 4-0 318 1
  2. Valparaiso (1) 4-0 264 3
  3. Indpls Cathedral – 3-1 256 4
  4. Concord – 4-0 188 5
  5. Terre Haute South – 4-0 174 6
  6. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 3-1 168 2
  7. Elkhart Central – 4-0 130 7
  8. Franklin – 4-0 62 NR
  9. Mishawaka – 4-0 60 10
  10. Bloomington North – 3-1 38 NR
    Others receiving votes: Michigan City 24. Plainfield 20. Whiteland 18. Castle 14. Bloomington South 10. Seymour 10. Decatur Central 4. Lafayette Harrison 2.

4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Mooresville (9) 4-0 292 1
  2. E. Central (3) 4-0 264 2
  3. New Prairie (3) 4-0 258 3
  4. Ev. Memorial – 4-0 192 T4
  5. Delta – 4-0 188 6
  6. E. Noble (1) 4-0 156 8
  7. Marion – 3-1 146 7
  8. Plymouth – 3-1 90 10
  9. Leo – 4-0 40 NR
  10. Mississinewa – 3-1 36 T4
    (tie) Ev. Central – 3-1 36 NR
    Others receiving votes: NorthWood 16. Silver Creek 12. Greenwood 10. E. Chicago 8. Martinsville 6. Pendleton Hts. 4. Northridge 2. Columbia City 2. DeKalb 2.

3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. W. Lafayette (4) 3-1 272 3
  2. Indpls Chatard (6) 3-1 254 1
  3. Heritage Hills (2) 4-0 252 4
  4. Mishawaka Marian (2) 3-1 206 6
  5. Gibson Southern (2) 3-1 178 2
  6. Brownstown – 4-0 162 7
  7. Indpls Brebeuf – 3-1 142 8
  8. Southridge – 4-0 96 9
  9. Guerin Catholic – 3-1 90 5
  10. Knox – 4-0 66 10
    Others receiving votes: Edgewood 16. Ft. Wayne Concordia 16. Salem 4. W. Noble 2. Yorktown 2. Lawrenceburg 2.

2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Scecina (13) 4-0 310 2
  2. Cass (1) 4-0 268 3
  3. Ev. Mater Dei (1) 3-1 234 1
  4. Rensselaer – 4-0 220 5
  5. Western Boone – 3-1 204 4
  6. Pioneer (1) 3-1 160 6
  7. Triton Central – 3-1 104 7
  8. Heritage Christian – 3-1 82 9
  9. LaVille – 3-1 44 10
  10. Linton – 3-1 36 NR
    Others receiving votes: Boone Grove 34. Tipton 28. Eastbrook 24. Andrean 10. N. Knox 2.

1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Lutheran (12) 3-0 304 1
  2. Adams Central (3) 4-0 262 2
  3. S. Adams (1) 4-0 256 4
  4. Parke Heritage – 4-0 202 6
  5. Southwood – 4-0 178 7
  6. Monroe Central – 3-1 156 8
  7. N. Vermillion – 3-1 134 3
  8. W. Washington – 4-0 114 9
  9. N. Daviess – 4-0 46 NR
  10. Churubusco – 3-1 44 5
    Others receiving votes: Sheridan 40. Attica 12. Lafayette Catholic 6. Milan 4. Perry Central 2.

