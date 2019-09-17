9/17 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 17, 2019, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Avon (8) 4-0 304 1
- Warren Central (5) 3-1 284 2
- Carmel – 3-1 244 3
- Lafayette Jeff (2) 4-0 198 4
- Ft. Wayne Snider (1) 4-0 174 5
- Fishers – 4-0 162 7
- Westfield – 4-0 128 8
- Homestead – 4-0 92 9
- Brownsburg – 2-2 90 6
- Center Grove – 1-3 34 10
Others receiving votes: Southport 22. Merrillville 20. Warsaw 4. Indpls N. Central 2. Lawrence Central 2.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- New Palestine (15) 4-0 318 1
- Valparaiso (1) 4-0 264 3
- Indpls Cathedral – 3-1 256 4
- Concord – 4-0 188 5
- Terre Haute South – 4-0 174 6
- Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 3-1 168 2
- Elkhart Central – 4-0 130 7
- Franklin – 4-0 62 NR
- Mishawaka – 4-0 60 10
- Bloomington North – 3-1 38 NR
Others receiving votes: Michigan City 24. Plainfield 20. Whiteland 18. Castle 14. Bloomington South 10. Seymour 10. Decatur Central 4. Lafayette Harrison 2.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Mooresville (9) 4-0 292 1
- E. Central (3) 4-0 264 2
- New Prairie (3) 4-0 258 3
- Ev. Memorial – 4-0 192 T4
- Delta – 4-0 188 6
- E. Noble (1) 4-0 156 8
- Marion – 3-1 146 7
- Plymouth – 3-1 90 10
- Leo – 4-0 40 NR
- Mississinewa – 3-1 36 T4
(tie) Ev. Central – 3-1 36 NR
Others receiving votes: NorthWood 16. Silver Creek 12. Greenwood 10. E. Chicago 8. Martinsville 6. Pendleton Hts. 4. Northridge 2. Columbia City 2. DeKalb 2.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- W. Lafayette (4) 3-1 272 3
- Indpls Chatard (6) 3-1 254 1
- Heritage Hills (2) 4-0 252 4
- Mishawaka Marian (2) 3-1 206 6
- Gibson Southern (2) 3-1 178 2
- Brownstown – 4-0 162 7
- Indpls Brebeuf – 3-1 142 8
- Southridge – 4-0 96 9
- Guerin Catholic – 3-1 90 5
- Knox – 4-0 66 10
Others receiving votes: Edgewood 16. Ft. Wayne Concordia 16. Salem 4. W. Noble 2. Yorktown 2. Lawrenceburg 2.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Scecina (13) 4-0 310 2
- Cass (1) 4-0 268 3
- Ev. Mater Dei (1) 3-1 234 1
- Rensselaer – 4-0 220 5
- Western Boone – 3-1 204 4
- Pioneer (1) 3-1 160 6
- Triton Central – 3-1 104 7
- Heritage Christian – 3-1 82 9
- LaVille – 3-1 44 10
- Linton – 3-1 36 NR
Others receiving votes: Boone Grove 34. Tipton 28. Eastbrook 24. Andrean 10. N. Knox 2.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Lutheran (12) 3-0 304 1
- Adams Central (3) 4-0 262 2
- S. Adams (1) 4-0 256 4
- Parke Heritage – 4-0 202 6
- Southwood – 4-0 178 7
- Monroe Central – 3-1 156 8
- N. Vermillion – 3-1 134 3
- W. Washington – 4-0 114 9
- N. Daviess – 4-0 46 NR
- Churubusco – 3-1 44 5
Others receiving votes: Sheridan 40. Attica 12. Lafayette Catholic 6. Milan 4. Perry Central 2.