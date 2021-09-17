9/17 Highlight Zone – Week Five

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - There is a buzz in the air at Johnny Appleseed Park, as the traditional festival is set to return this weekend after the pandemic forced the event's cancellation last year.

Vendors are thrilled to be back and to have the opportunity to see their customers again. Crafts by Chris from Ney, Ohio, is one vendor returning this year. Owner Chris Comden sells fall items, along with doll clothes and doll furniture. Comden is very excited to be back: "Wow, it was really nice to be able to pull into the Coliseum parking lot and pull onto the grounds here and be back. I'm excited to see all the customers that we served for the last, I don't know, it's got to be at least 20 years I've been here. It's just exciting for me. I live for this kind of day."