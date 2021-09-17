9/17 Highlight Zone – Week Five

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 3 Leo saw 4A no. 6 East Noble erase a 20-point Lions lead only to pull out a 40-32 win in the fourth quarter in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” to headline a wild week five in northeast Indiana!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss