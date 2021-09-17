9/17 Highlight Zone – Week Five

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 3 Leo saw 4A no. 6 East Noble erase a 20-point Lions lead only to pull out a 40-32 win in the fourth quarter in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” to headline a wild week five in northeast Indiana!
