9/17 Highlight Zone Prep Football Scoreboard

LOCAL INDIANA PREP FOOTBALL SCORES FROM 9/17/21:
Leo — East Noble —
Norwell — New Haven —
DeKalb — Columbia City —
Huntington North — Bellmont —
Carroll — Bishop Dwenger —
Snider — Homestead —
Bishop Luers — North Side —
Concordia — Northrop —
South Side — Wayne —
South Adams — Monroe Central —
Heritage — Adams Central —
Woodlan — Southern Wells —
Bluffton — Jay County —
Garrett — Eastside —
Central Noble — Fremont —
Lakeland — Angola —
Churubusco — Prairie Heights —
West Noble — Fairfield —
Tippecanoe Valley — Rochester —
Northfield — Manchester —
Southwood — Wabash —
North Miami — Whitko —
Peru — Maconaquah —
Northridge — Warsaw —
Wawasee — NorthWood —
Concord — Goshen —
Plymouth — Mishawaka —
Eastbrook — Frankton —
Elwood — Alexandria —
Mississinewa — Oak Hill —
Blackford — Madison-Grant —
Marion — Richmond —