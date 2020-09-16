9/15 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

by: Associated Press

6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Center Grove (14) 4-0 280 1
  2. Brownsburg – 4-0 242 2
  3. Indpls N. Central – 4-0 214 T4
  4. Merrillville – 4-0 190 T4
  5. Lafayette Jeff – 4-0 152 6
  6. Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 4-0 124 7
    (tie) Lawrence North – 3-1 124 3
  7. Hamilton Southeastern – 3-1 80 8
  8. Elkhart – 3-0 64 9
  9. Carmel – 2-2 26 10
    Others receiving votes: Westfield 24. Warren Central 14. Homestead 6.

5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Cathedral (14) 4-0 280 1
  2. Valparaiso – 2-0 246 3
  3. Decatur Central – 3-1 210 5
  4. New Palestine – 2-1 172 2
  5. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 3-1 168 4
  6. Ev. North – 4-0 142 7
  7. Whiteland – 3-1 118 8
  8. Floyd Central – 3-1 68 10
    9 Zionsville – 2-2 38 NR
    10 Michigan City – 2-1 36 NR
    Others receiving votes: Lafayette Harrison 34. Ft. Wayne North 16. New Albany 6. Concord 4. Castle 2

4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) (7) 4-0 264 2
  2. Mooresville (7) 4-0 256 1
  3. Jasper – 4-0 196 4
  4. E. Central – 3-1 170 6
  5. Hobart – 3-1 162 5
  6. Ev. Central – 4-0 138 7
  7. E. Noble – 3-1 124 3
  8. Delta – 3-0 68 8
  9. Lowell – 4-0 58 9
  10. Indpls Roncalli – 2-1 38 NR
    Others receiving votes: Northridge 34. Leo 10. NorthWood 10. Western 6. Columbia City 6.

3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Mishawaka Marian (7) 4-0 262 2
  2. Indpls Chatard (7) 3-1 254 1
  3. Southridge – 4-0 220 3
  4. W. Lafayette – 3-1 216 4
  5. Danville – 2-0 152 5
  6. Indpls Brebeuf – 2-2 134 8
  7. N. Montgomery – 4-0 72 10
  8. Lawrenceburg – 3-1 60 NR
  9. Ft. Wayne Concordia – 2-2 42 NR
  10. Guerin Catholic – 1-1 38 6
    Others receiving votes: Mt. Vernon (Posey) 30. Tri-West 26. Gibson Southern 26. Hanover Central 4. Franklin Co. 2. Yorktown 2.

2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Andrean (12) 3-1 266 1
  2. Eastbrook – 3-1 214 2
  3. Pioneer – 3-1 212 3
  4. Heritage Christian (1) 3-0 196 5
  5. Eastside – 4-0 178 4
  6. S. Vermillion – 4-0 122 7
  7. Tell City (1) 4-0 102 8
    (tie) Triton Central – 3-1 102 6
  8. Lapel – 4-0 74 NR
  9. Tipton – 2-1 18 NR
    Others receiving votes: Eastern (Greentown) 14. Bremen 12. Eastern Hancock 6. LaVille 6. Ev. Mater Dei 8. Fairfield 4.

1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Lutheran (13) 4-0 278 1
  2. S. Adams (1) 4-0 250 2
  3. Parke Heritage – 3-0 196 5
  4. Southwood – 4-0 184 4
  5. Adams Central – 3-1 158 6
    (tie) Lafayette Catholic – 1-1 158 3
  6. W. Washington – 3-0 98 7
  7. S. Putnam – 4-0 88 8
  8. Covenant Christian – 4-0 60 10
  9. Tri-Central – 4-0 24 NR
    Others receiving votes: Monroe Central 22. N. Daviess 8. N. Decatur 6. N. Judson 6. Sheridan 4.

