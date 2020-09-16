9/15 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Center Grove (14) 4-0 280 1
- Brownsburg – 4-0 242 2
- Indpls N. Central – 4-0 214 T4
- Merrillville – 4-0 190 T4
- Lafayette Jeff – 4-0 152 6
- Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 4-0 124 7
(tie) Lawrence North – 3-1 124 3
- Hamilton Southeastern – 3-1 80 8
- Elkhart – 3-0 64 9
- Carmel – 2-2 26 10
Others receiving votes: Westfield 24. Warren Central 14. Homestead 6.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Cathedral (14) 4-0 280 1
- Valparaiso – 2-0 246 3
- Decatur Central – 3-1 210 5
- New Palestine – 2-1 172 2
- Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 3-1 168 4
- Ev. North – 4-0 142 7
- Whiteland – 3-1 118 8
- Floyd Central – 3-1 68 10
9 Zionsville – 2-2 38 NR
10 Michigan City – 2-1 36 NR
Others receiving votes: Lafayette Harrison 34. Ft. Wayne North 16. New Albany 6. Concord 4. Castle 2
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Mt. Vernon (Hancock) (7) 4-0 264 2
- Mooresville (7) 4-0 256 1
- Jasper – 4-0 196 4
- E. Central – 3-1 170 6
- Hobart – 3-1 162 5
- Ev. Central – 4-0 138 7
- E. Noble – 3-1 124 3
- Delta – 3-0 68 8
- Lowell – 4-0 58 9
- Indpls Roncalli – 2-1 38 NR
Others receiving votes: Northridge 34. Leo 10. NorthWood 10. Western 6. Columbia City 6.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Mishawaka Marian (7) 4-0 262 2
- Indpls Chatard (7) 3-1 254 1
- Southridge – 4-0 220 3
- W. Lafayette – 3-1 216 4
- Danville – 2-0 152 5
- Indpls Brebeuf – 2-2 134 8
- N. Montgomery – 4-0 72 10
- Lawrenceburg – 3-1 60 NR
- Ft. Wayne Concordia – 2-2 42 NR
- Guerin Catholic – 1-1 38 6
Others receiving votes: Mt. Vernon (Posey) 30. Tri-West 26. Gibson Southern 26. Hanover Central 4. Franklin Co. 2. Yorktown 2.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Andrean (12) 3-1 266 1
- Eastbrook – 3-1 214 2
- Pioneer – 3-1 212 3
- Heritage Christian (1) 3-0 196 5
- Eastside – 4-0 178 4
- S. Vermillion – 4-0 122 7
- Tell City (1) 4-0 102 8
(tie) Triton Central – 3-1 102 6
- Lapel – 4-0 74 NR
- Tipton – 2-1 18 NR
Others receiving votes: Eastern (Greentown) 14. Bremen 12. Eastern Hancock 6. LaVille 6. Ev. Mater Dei 8. Fairfield 4.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Lutheran (13) 4-0 278 1
- S. Adams (1) 4-0 250 2
- Parke Heritage – 3-0 196 5
- Southwood – 4-0 184 4
- Adams Central – 3-1 158 6
(tie) Lafayette Catholic – 1-1 158 3
- W. Washington – 3-0 98 7
- S. Putnam – 4-0 88 8
- Covenant Christian – 4-0 60 10
- Tri-Central – 4-0 24 NR
Others receiving votes: Monroe Central 22. N. Daviess 8. N. Decatur 6. N. Judson 6. Sheridan 4.