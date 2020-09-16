9/15 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Homestead opened its match with an 18-0 run against Huntington North in game one on Tuesday night and never looked back as the Spartans bested the Vikings 3-0 (25-7, 25-19, 25-22).

Homestead was led by Samantha Flores with 7 kills. Grace Stedge paced the Spartans with 31 assists while Mikayla Kelly had 9 digs and Olivia Krahn 4 aces.