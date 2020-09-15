9/14 Inside The Zone – Week Five Preview

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With week five upon us in the state of Indiana half of the area’s teams will have played half of their games this season after Friday night, which gives Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports and WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini plenty to talk about in the latest edition of “Inside The Zone.”

The duo discuss this week’s upcoming Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as the Northeast Eight conference takes center stage with Leo hosting East Noble. Other key game breakdowns include the Saturday night tilt between Bishop Dwenger and Carroll, the presumptive week six clash between ACAC powers Adams Central and South Adams, and the top teams in the NECC as Eastside and Angola look to stay hot on Friday!