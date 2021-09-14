9/14 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 14, 2021, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Center Grove (14) 4-0 298 1
- Merrillville (1) 4-0 228 2
(tie) Westfield – 3-1 228 3
- Carmel – 3-1 184 4
- Brownsburg – 3-1 168 5
- Hamilton Southeastern – 4-0 164 6
- Warren Central – 3-1 122 7
- Lawrence North – 3-0 80 T9
- Homestead – 3-1 56 T9
- Indpls Ben Davis – 2-2 52 8
(tie) Chesterton – 4-0 52 NR
Others receiving votes: Fishers 10. Warsaw 8.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Cathedral (15) 4-0 300 1
- Valparaiso – 4-0 262 3
- Bloomington South – 4-0 222 6
- Decatur Central – 3-1 192 7
- Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 3-1 156 2
- Mishawaka – 3-1 124 4
- Zionsville – 2-2 84 5
- Kokomo – 4-0 82 NR
- Ft. Wayne Snider – 3-1 70 T9
- Lafayette Harrison – 3-1 68 NR
Others receiving votes: Bloomington North 50. Castle 24. Concord 14. Michigan City 2.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Roncalli (14) 4-0 298 1
- Mooresville (1) 4-0 264 2
- Leo – 4-0 220 3
- Jasper – 4-0 186 4
- E. Central – 3-1 158 5
- E. Noble – 3-0 140 6
- Northridge – 4-0 130 7
- Mt. Vernon (Hancock) – 3-1 102 10
- Northview – 3-0 42 NR
- Indpls Chatard – 0-4 36 9
Others receiving votes: Ev. Memorial 34. Logansport 16. New Prairie 12. Hobart 8. Pendleton Hts. 4.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Brebeuf (13) 4-0 296 2
- W. Lafayette (2) 4-0 268 3
- Tri-West – 4-0 210 4
- Gibson Southern – 3-1 196 1
- Danville – 3-1 176 5
- Mt. Vernon (Posey) – 4-0 136 7
- Lawrenceburg – 3-1 114 6
- Brownstown – 4-0 90 10
- Tippecanoe Valley – 4-0 54 NR
- Owen Valley – 4-0 42 NR
Others receiving votes: Norwell 14. Mishawaka Marian 14. Western Boone 12. Heritage Hills 8. Yorktown 6. Calumet 6. Franklin Co. 6. Hamilton Hts. 2.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Ft. Wayne Luers (14) 4-0 294 1
- Eastbrook – 4-0 260 3
- Heritage Christian – 4-0 196 4
- Tipton – 4-0 178 5
- Eastside – 4-0 160 6
- Ev. Mater Dei (1) 3-1 144 2
- Linton – 4-0 120 7
- Speedway – 4-0 104 9
- Andrean – 2-2 90 8
- N. Posey – 4-0 46 NR
Others receiving votes: Southmont 18. Indpls Scecina 16. Lafayette Catholic 12. Rensselaer 10. Lapel 2.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- S. Adams (8) 4-0 280 1
- Indpls Lutheran (6) 4-0 268 2
- Adams Central (1) 3-1 224 3
- Monroe Central – 4-0 210 4
- Winamac – 3-0 188 5
- Covenant Christian – 3-1 114 6
- N. Judson – 4-0 112 8
(tie) Parke Heritage – 3-1 112 7
- Springs Valley – 4-0 92 NR
- S. Putnam – 3-1 34 NR
Others receiving votes: Carroll (Flora) 12. Churubusco 2. Covington 2.