9/14 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

by: Associated Press

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 14, 2021, rating points and previous rankings:

6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Center Grove (14) 4-0 298 1
  2. Merrillville (1) 4-0 228 2
    (tie) Westfield – 3-1 228 3
  3. Carmel – 3-1 184 4
  4. Brownsburg – 3-1 168 5
  5. Hamilton Southeastern – 4-0 164 6
  6. Warren Central – 3-1 122 7
  7. Lawrence North – 3-0 80 T9
  8. Homestead – 3-1 56 T9
  9. Indpls Ben Davis – 2-2 52 8
    (tie) Chesterton – 4-0 52 NR
    Others receiving votes: Fishers 10. Warsaw 8.

5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Cathedral (15) 4-0 300 1
  2. Valparaiso – 4-0 262 3
  3. Bloomington South – 4-0 222 6
  4. Decatur Central – 3-1 192 7
  5. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 3-1 156 2
  6. Mishawaka – 3-1 124 4
  7. Zionsville – 2-2 84 5
  8. Kokomo – 4-0 82 NR
  9. Ft. Wayne Snider – 3-1 70 T9
  10. Lafayette Harrison – 3-1 68 NR
    Others receiving votes: Bloomington North 50. Castle 24. Concord 14. Michigan City 2.

4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Roncalli (14) 4-0 298 1
  2. Mooresville (1) 4-0 264 2
  3. Leo – 4-0 220 3
  4. Jasper – 4-0 186 4
  5. E. Central – 3-1 158 5
  6. E. Noble – 3-0 140 6
  7. Northridge – 4-0 130 7
  8. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) – 3-1 102 10
  9. Northview – 3-0 42 NR
  10. Indpls Chatard – 0-4 36 9
    Others receiving votes: Ev. Memorial 34. Logansport 16. New Prairie 12. Hobart 8. Pendleton Hts. 4.

3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Brebeuf (13) 4-0 296 2
  2. W. Lafayette (2) 4-0 268 3
  3. Tri-West – 4-0 210 4
  4. Gibson Southern – 3-1 196 1
  5. Danville – 3-1 176 5
  6. Mt. Vernon (Posey) – 4-0 136 7
  7. Lawrenceburg – 3-1 114 6
  8. Brownstown – 4-0 90 10
  9. Tippecanoe Valley – 4-0 54 NR
  10. Owen Valley – 4-0 42 NR
    Others receiving votes: Norwell 14. Mishawaka Marian 14. Western Boone 12. Heritage Hills 8. Yorktown 6. Calumet 6. Franklin Co. 6. Hamilton Hts. 2.

2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Ft. Wayne Luers (14) 4-0 294 1
  2. Eastbrook – 4-0 260 3
  3. Heritage Christian – 4-0 196 4
  4. Tipton – 4-0 178 5
  5. Eastside – 4-0 160 6
  6. Ev. Mater Dei (1) 3-1 144 2
  7. Linton – 4-0 120 7
  8. Speedway – 4-0 104 9
  9. Andrean – 2-2 90 8
  10. N. Posey – 4-0 46 NR
    Others receiving votes: Southmont 18. Indpls Scecina 16. Lafayette Catholic 12. Rensselaer 10. Lapel 2.

1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. S. Adams (8) 4-0 280 1
  2. Indpls Lutheran (6) 4-0 268 2
  3. Adams Central (1) 3-1 224 3
  4. Monroe Central – 4-0 210 4
  5. Winamac – 3-0 188 5
  6. Covenant Christian – 3-1 114 6
  7. N. Judson – 4-0 112 8
    (tie) Parke Heritage – 3-1 112 7
  8. Springs Valley – 4-0 92 NR
  9. S. Putnam – 3-1 34 NR
    Others receiving votes: Carroll (Flora) 12. Churubusco 2. Covington 2.

