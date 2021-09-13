9/13 Inside The Zone – Week Five

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There are a handful of huge conference games on the late in week five of the prep football season and Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports & WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini break them down in an all-new edition of “Inside The Zone!”

Taking center stage this Friday on the Highlight Zone will be the much-anticipated showdown between the top two teams in the NE8 as East Noble hosts Leo in the “Game of the Week.” These two met twice last season with Leo winning 24-0 in week 5 and East Noble winning 10-0 in the sectional championship game.

Other big games discussed this week are Snider at Homestead, Carroll at Dwenger, South Adams at Monroe Central, and Garrett at Eastside.

Tune in at 11 p.m. on Friday for Fort Wayne’s longest-running and most-watched sports show!