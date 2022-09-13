Indiana High School Football Poll
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 13, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Brownsburg (8) 4-0 304 1
- Center Grove (8) 3-1 290 2
- Indpls Cathedral – 3-1 252 3
- Hamilton Southeastern – 4-0 212 4
- Carmel – 2-2 126 7
- Westfield – 3-1 116 8
- Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 4-0 102 9
- Indpls Ben Davis – 2-2 102 5
- Fishers – 3-1 60 NR
- Zionsville – 3-1 40 NR
Others receiving votes: Warsaw 38. Crown Point 38. Elkhart 36. Warren Central 26. Lawrence Central 18.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Whiteland (11) 4-0 310 1
- Mishawaka (2) 4-0 270 2
- Merrillville (3) 3-1 266 3
- Ft. Wayne Snider – 4-0 218 5
- Valparaiso – 3-1 172 6
- Franklin – 3-1 122 4
- Decatur Central – 2-2 88 8
- Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 3-1 70 10
- Castle – 3-1 70 7
- Bloomington South – 3-1 54 NR
(tie) Ft. Wayne North – 3-1 54 NR
Others receiving votes: Lafayette Harrison 52. Terre Haute South 14.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- New Palestine (16) 4-0 338 1
- Indpls Roncalli (1) 4-0 302 2
- Mooresville – 4-0 238 3
- E. Central – 3-1 196 7
- NorthWood – 4-0 162 6
- New Prairie – 4-0 162 4
- Kokomo – 4-0 142 5
- Indpls Brebeuf – 2-1 132 8
- Ev. Reitz – 4-0 70 NR
- Northview – 4-0 42 NR
Others receiving votes: Martinsville 26. Ev. Memorial 26. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 16. Jasper 8. Greenfield 6. Hobart 2. E. Noble 2.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- W. Lafayette (10) 4-0 314 1
- Gibson Southern (4) 4-0 290 3
- Indpls Chatard (3) 2-2 244 2
- Norwell – 4-0 196 6
- Tri-West – 3-1 144 T7
- Guerin Catholic – 3-1 114 5
- Oak Hill – 4-0 110 9
- Western Boone – 3-1 92 4
- Southridge – 4-0 68 NR
- Hanover Central – 4-0 58 10
Others receiving votes: Vincennes 52. Heritage Hills 46. Lawrenceburg 46. Charlestown 30. Tippecanoe Valley 24. Owen Valley 22. Fairfield 12. Yorktown 8.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Linton (11) 4-0 288 1
- Indpls Scecina (1) 4-0 274 2
- Andrean (1) 2-2 222 4
- LaVille (1) 4-0 218 5
- Eastbrook (2) 3-1 166 6
- Heritage Christian – 3-1 126 8
(tie) Triton Central – 3-1 126 9
- Ev. Mater Dei – 2-2 116 3
- Ft. Wayne Luers – 2-2 80 10
- Cass – 4-0 40 NR
Others receiving votes: Rochester 28. Lafayette Catholic 26. Perry Central 16. N. Posey 14. Alexandria 6. Brownstown 6. Eastside 4. Southmont 2. Eastern (Greentown) 2.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Lutheran (15) 4-0 316 1
- Adams Central (1) 4-0 284 2
- N. Judson – 4-0 212 4
- Indpls Park Tudor – 4-0 196 5
- N. Decatur – 4-0 192 6
- S. Adams – 3-1 122 3
- Tri – 4-0 116 7
- Carroll (Flora) – 4-0 112 8
- S. Putnam – 3-1 50 9
- Tecumseh – 4-0 30 NR
Others receiving votes: Triton 28. Monroe Central 28. Sheridan 22. Providence 14. Madison-Grant 14. Edinburgh 10. Clinton Prairie 6. Covenant Christian 6. W. Washington 2.