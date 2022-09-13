Indiana High School Football Poll

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 13, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:

6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

Brownsburg (8) 4-0 304 1 Center Grove (8) 3-1 290 2 Indpls Cathedral – 3-1 252 3 Hamilton Southeastern – 4-0 212 4 Carmel – 2-2 126 7 Westfield – 3-1 116 8 Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 4-0 102 9 Indpls Ben Davis – 2-2 102 5 Fishers – 3-1 60 NR Zionsville – 3-1 40 NR

Others receiving votes: Warsaw 38. Crown Point 38. Elkhart 36. Warren Central 26. Lawrence Central 18.

5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

Whiteland (11) 4-0 310 1 Mishawaka (2) 4-0 270 2 Merrillville (3) 3-1 266 3 Ft. Wayne Snider – 4-0 218 5 Valparaiso – 3-1 172 6 Franklin – 3-1 122 4 Decatur Central – 2-2 88 8 Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 3-1 70 10 Castle – 3-1 70 7 Bloomington South – 3-1 54 NR

(tie) Ft. Wayne North – 3-1 54 NR

Others receiving votes: Lafayette Harrison 52. Terre Haute South 14.

4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

New Palestine (16) 4-0 338 1 Indpls Roncalli (1) 4-0 302 2 Mooresville – 4-0 238 3 E. Central – 3-1 196 7 NorthWood – 4-0 162 6 New Prairie – 4-0 162 4 Kokomo – 4-0 142 5 Indpls Brebeuf – 2-1 132 8 Ev. Reitz – 4-0 70 NR Northview – 4-0 42 NR

Others receiving votes: Martinsville 26. Ev. Memorial 26. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 16. Jasper 8. Greenfield 6. Hobart 2. E. Noble 2.

3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

W. Lafayette (10) 4-0 314 1 Gibson Southern (4) 4-0 290 3 Indpls Chatard (3) 2-2 244 2 Norwell – 4-0 196 6 Tri-West – 3-1 144 T7 Guerin Catholic – 3-1 114 5 Oak Hill – 4-0 110 9 Western Boone – 3-1 92 4 Southridge – 4-0 68 NR Hanover Central – 4-0 58 10

Others receiving votes: Vincennes 52. Heritage Hills 46. Lawrenceburg 46. Charlestown 30. Tippecanoe Valley 24. Owen Valley 22. Fairfield 12. Yorktown 8.

2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

Linton (11) 4-0 288 1 Indpls Scecina (1) 4-0 274 2 Andrean (1) 2-2 222 4 LaVille (1) 4-0 218 5 Eastbrook (2) 3-1 166 6 Heritage Christian – 3-1 126 8

(tie) Triton Central – 3-1 126 9 Ev. Mater Dei – 2-2 116 3 Ft. Wayne Luers – 2-2 80 10 Cass – 4-0 40 NR

Others receiving votes: Rochester 28. Lafayette Catholic 26. Perry Central 16. N. Posey 14. Alexandria 6. Brownstown 6. Eastside 4. Southmont 2. Eastern (Greentown) 2.

1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs