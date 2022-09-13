Indiana High School Football Poll
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 13, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:

6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Brownsburg (8) 4-0 304 1
  2. Center Grove (8) 3-1 290 2
  3. Indpls Cathedral – 3-1 252 3
  4. Hamilton Southeastern – 4-0 212 4
  5. Carmel – 2-2 126 7
  6. Westfield – 3-1 116 8
  7. Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 4-0 102 9
  8. Indpls Ben Davis – 2-2 102 5
  9. Fishers – 3-1 60 NR
  10. Zionsville – 3-1 40 NR
    Others receiving votes: Warsaw 38. Crown Point 38. Elkhart 36. Warren Central 26. Lawrence Central 18.

5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Whiteland (11) 4-0 310 1
  2. Mishawaka (2) 4-0 270 2
  3. Merrillville (3) 3-1 266 3
  4. Ft. Wayne Snider – 4-0 218 5
  5. Valparaiso – 3-1 172 6
  6. Franklin – 3-1 122 4
  7. Decatur Central – 2-2 88 8
  8. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 3-1 70 10
  9. Castle – 3-1 70 7
  10. Bloomington South – 3-1 54 NR
    (tie) Ft. Wayne North – 3-1 54 NR
    Others receiving votes: Lafayette Harrison 52. Terre Haute South 14.

4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. New Palestine (16) 4-0 338 1
  2. Indpls Roncalli (1) 4-0 302 2
  3. Mooresville – 4-0 238 3
  4. E. Central – 3-1 196 7
  5. NorthWood – 4-0 162 6
  6. New Prairie – 4-0 162 4
  7. Kokomo – 4-0 142 5
  8. Indpls Brebeuf – 2-1 132 8
  9. Ev. Reitz – 4-0 70 NR
  10. Northview – 4-0 42 NR
    Others receiving votes: Martinsville 26. Ev. Memorial 26. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 16. Jasper 8. Greenfield 6. Hobart 2. E. Noble 2.

3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. W. Lafayette (10) 4-0 314 1
  2. Gibson Southern (4) 4-0 290 3
  3. Indpls Chatard (3) 2-2 244 2
  4. Norwell – 4-0 196 6
  5. Tri-West – 3-1 144 T7
  6. Guerin Catholic – 3-1 114 5
  7. Oak Hill – 4-0 110 9
  8. Western Boone – 3-1 92 4
  9. Southridge – 4-0 68 NR
  10. Hanover Central – 4-0 58 10
    Others receiving votes: Vincennes 52. Heritage Hills 46. Lawrenceburg 46. Charlestown 30. Tippecanoe Valley 24. Owen Valley 22. Fairfield 12. Yorktown 8.

2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Linton (11) 4-0 288 1
  2. Indpls Scecina (1) 4-0 274 2
  3. Andrean (1) 2-2 222 4
  4. LaVille (1) 4-0 218 5
  5. Eastbrook (2) 3-1 166 6
  6. Heritage Christian – 3-1 126 8
    (tie) Triton Central – 3-1 126 9
  7. Ev. Mater Dei – 2-2 116 3
  8. Ft. Wayne Luers – 2-2 80 10
  9. Cass – 4-0 40 NR
    Others receiving votes: Rochester 28. Lafayette Catholic 26. Perry Central 16. N. Posey 14. Alexandria 6. Brownstown 6. Eastside 4. Southmont 2. Eastern (Greentown) 2.

1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Lutheran (15) 4-0 316 1
  2. Adams Central (1) 4-0 284 2
  3. N. Judson – 4-0 212 4
  4. Indpls Park Tudor – 4-0 196 5
  5. N. Decatur – 4-0 192 6
  6. S. Adams – 3-1 122 3
  7. Tri – 4-0 116 7
  8. Carroll (Flora) – 4-0 112 8
  9. S. Putnam – 3-1 50 9
  10. Tecumseh – 4-0 30 NR
    Others receiving votes: Triton 28. Monroe Central 28. Sheridan 22. Providence 14. Madison-Grant 14. Edinburgh 10. Clinton Prairie 6. Covenant Christian 6. W. Washington 2.