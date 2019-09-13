9/13 Highlight Zone Prep Football Scoreboard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Undefeated Homestead travels to unbeaten Bishop Dwenger in an SAC showdown that will be your Highlight Zone "Game of the Week" for week four.

The Spartans and Saints are almost identical statistically speaking. Homestead is averaging 43.0 points a game offensively while yielding 4.0 points a game on defense. Dwenger is putting up 43.3 points a game on offense while also giving up 4.0 points a game on 'D.'