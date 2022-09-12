FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Conference races are heating up on the Highlight Zone as Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance & WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini break down the latest high school football headlines in your week five edition of “Inside The Zone.”

Last Friday Heritage shocked South Adams to set up an ever bigger match-up here in week five, as the upstart Patriots host undefeated Adams Central with first place in the ACAC on the line.

In the SAC, it’s one of the biggest games we’ve seen so far this year as far as conference title implications go as Bishop Dwenger heads to unbeaten Carroll in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

In the Northeast Eight, it’s a week of solid match-ups all across the board at New Haven heads to Norwell, East Noble is at Leo, Columbia City heads to DeKalb, and Bellmont plays at Huntington North.

The NECC has a big game this week in the NECC big division as West Noble heads to Fairfield as the Chargers are 3-1 overall while the Falcons stand 4-0.

Tune into the Highlight Zone this Friday night at 11 p.m. for the area’s no. 1 sports show!