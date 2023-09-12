INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 12, 2023, rating points and previous rankings:

6A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Brownsburg(6)4-02702
2. Center Grove(6)3-12583
(tie) Indpls Ben Davis(3)3-12581
4. Hamilton Southeastern4-02244
5. Westfield4-01647
6. Fishers3-11226
7. Crown Point4-01148
8. Lawrence North4-0989
9. Carroll (Fort Wayne)3-152NR
10. Indpls Cathedral2-2505

Others receiving votes: Penn 20. Warsaw 18. Warren Central 2.

5A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Ft. Wayne Snider(15)4-03001
2. Bloomington North4-02325
3. Valparaiso3-12303
4. Plainfield4-01946
5. Bloomington South3-11722
6. Merrillville3-11547
7. Mishawaka3-11308
8. Lafayette Harrison3-110010
9. Franklin3-150NR
10. Castle3-134NR

Others receiving votes: Ev. North 18. Whiteland 16. Hammond Central 12. Michigan City 4. Floyd Central 4.

4A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. E. Central(14)4-02981
2. Ev. Reitz(1)4-02522
3. Kokomo4-02443
4. Ev. Memorial4-01725
5. Greenfield4-01406
6. Columbia City4-01127
7. Northridge3-182NR
8. Indpls Roncalli2-2768
9. NorthWood3-1684
10. New Palestine2-2669

Others receiving votes: New Haven 46. New Prairie 32. E. Noble 26. Mississinewa 16. Northview 12. S. Bend St. Joseph’s 4. Leo 4.

3A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Indpls Chatard(15)4-03001
2. Guerin Catholic4-02582
3. Heritage Hills4-02283
4. Lawrenceburg3-11565
5. W. Lafayette3-11546
6. Hanover Central4-01527
7. Tri-West3-19210
8. Hamilton Hts.4-056NR
9. Delta4-052NR
(tie) Western Boone3-1524

Others receiving votes: Peru 50. Gibson Southern 32. Knox 18. Oak Hill 16. Tippecanoe Valley 12. Danville 6. W. Noble 6. Glenn 4. Heritage 4. Fairfield 2.

2A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Indpls Scecina(13)4-02881
2. Brownstown(2)4-02522
3. LaVille4-02163
4. Bluffton4-02125
5. Triton Central3-11744
6. N. Posey4-01667
7. Linton3-11146
8. Eastbrook3-1648
9. Andrean2-24610
10. Northeastern4-044NR

Others receiving votes: Ev. Mater Dei 28. Heritage Christian 26. Cascade 8. Sullivan 6. S. Vermillion 2. Alexandria 2. Ft. Wayne Luers 2.

1A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Indpls Lutheran(15)4-03001
2. Adams Central4-02702
3. Carroll (Flora)4-02363
4. Providence4-01845
5. Indpls Park Tudor4-01586
6. S. Putnam3-11244
7. Sheridan3-11228
8. N. Decatur3-1749
9. Clinton Prairie4-070NR
10. N. Judson2-2387

Others receiving votes: Madison-Grant 34. Pioneer 22. Tri 6. N. White 4. Springs Valley 4. S. Adams 2. N. Vermillion 2.