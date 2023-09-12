INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 12, 2023, rating points and previous rankings:
|6A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Brownsburg
|(6)
|4-0
|270
|2
|2. Center Grove
|(6)
|3-1
|258
|3
|(tie) Indpls Ben Davis
|(3)
|3-1
|258
|1
|4. Hamilton Southeastern
|–
|4-0
|224
|4
|5. Westfield
|–
|4-0
|164
|7
|6. Fishers
|–
|3-1
|122
|6
|7. Crown Point
|–
|4-0
|114
|8
|8. Lawrence North
|–
|4-0
|98
|9
|9. Carroll (Fort Wayne)
|–
|3-1
|52
|NR
|10. Indpls Cathedral
|–
|2-2
|50
|5
Others receiving votes: Penn 20. Warsaw 18. Warren Central 2.
|5A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Ft. Wayne Snider
|(15)
|4-0
|300
|1
|2. Bloomington North
|–
|4-0
|232
|5
|3. Valparaiso
|–
|3-1
|230
|3
|4. Plainfield
|–
|4-0
|194
|6
|5. Bloomington South
|–
|3-1
|172
|2
|6. Merrillville
|–
|3-1
|154
|7
|7. Mishawaka
|–
|3-1
|130
|8
|8. Lafayette Harrison
|–
|3-1
|100
|10
|9. Franklin
|–
|3-1
|50
|NR
|10. Castle
|–
|3-1
|34
|NR
Others receiving votes: Ev. North 18. Whiteland 16. Hammond Central 12. Michigan City 4. Floyd Central 4.
|4A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. E. Central
|(14)
|4-0
|298
|1
|2. Ev. Reitz
|(1)
|4-0
|252
|2
|3. Kokomo
|–
|4-0
|244
|3
|4. Ev. Memorial
|–
|4-0
|172
|5
|5. Greenfield
|–
|4-0
|140
|6
|6. Columbia City
|–
|4-0
|112
|7
|7. Northridge
|–
|3-1
|82
|NR
|8. Indpls Roncalli
|–
|2-2
|76
|8
|9. NorthWood
|–
|3-1
|68
|4
|10. New Palestine
|–
|2-2
|66
|9
Others receiving votes: New Haven 46. New Prairie 32. E. Noble 26. Mississinewa 16. Northview 12. S. Bend St. Joseph’s 4. Leo 4.
|3A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Indpls Chatard
|(15)
|4-0
|300
|1
|2. Guerin Catholic
|–
|4-0
|258
|2
|3. Heritage Hills
|–
|4-0
|228
|3
|4. Lawrenceburg
|–
|3-1
|156
|5
|5. W. Lafayette
|–
|3-1
|154
|6
|6. Hanover Central
|–
|4-0
|152
|7
|7. Tri-West
|–
|3-1
|92
|10
|8. Hamilton Hts.
|–
|4-0
|56
|NR
|9. Delta
|–
|4-0
|52
|NR
|(tie) Western Boone
|–
|3-1
|52
|4
Others receiving votes: Peru 50. Gibson Southern 32. Knox 18. Oak Hill 16. Tippecanoe Valley 12. Danville 6. W. Noble 6. Glenn 4. Heritage 4. Fairfield 2.
|2A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Indpls Scecina
|(13)
|4-0
|288
|1
|2. Brownstown
|(2)
|4-0
|252
|2
|3. LaVille
|–
|4-0
|216
|3
|4. Bluffton
|–
|4-0
|212
|5
|5. Triton Central
|–
|3-1
|174
|4
|6. N. Posey
|–
|4-0
|166
|7
|7. Linton
|–
|3-1
|114
|6
|8. Eastbrook
|–
|3-1
|64
|8
|9. Andrean
|–
|2-2
|46
|10
|10. Northeastern
|–
|4-0
|44
|NR
Others receiving votes: Ev. Mater Dei 28. Heritage Christian 26. Cascade 8. Sullivan 6. S. Vermillion 2. Alexandria 2. Ft. Wayne Luers 2.
|1A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Indpls Lutheran
|(15)
|4-0
|300
|1
|2. Adams Central
|–
|4-0
|270
|2
|3. Carroll (Flora)
|–
|4-0
|236
|3
|4. Providence
|–
|4-0
|184
|5
|5. Indpls Park Tudor
|–
|4-0
|158
|6
|6. S. Putnam
|–
|3-1
|124
|4
|7. Sheridan
|–
|3-1
|122
|8
|8. N. Decatur
|–
|3-1
|74
|9
|9. Clinton Prairie
|–
|4-0
|70
|NR
|10. N. Judson
|–
|2-2
|38
|7
Others receiving votes: Madison-Grant 34. Pioneer 22. Tri 6. N. White 4. Springs Valley 4. S. Adams 2. N. Vermillion 2.